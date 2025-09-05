MPD Seeking Two Suspects in Southeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, inside of the location, unconscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Franck Foute Mohdjiom, of Southeast, DC.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video:

Suspect 1