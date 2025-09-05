HiHello Launches Brand Partner Program to Expand the Reach of Professional Presence

HiHello - Brand Partner Program

The program extends HiHello's professional presence solutions to distributed organizations—unifying branding, simplifying adoption, and decentralizing billing.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiHello, the world’s first Professional Presence Platform , today announced the launch of its Brand Partner Program , a new feature designed to help enterprises extend HiHello to their broader business networks—affiliates, franchisees, contractors, and partners—while maintaining brand consistency and minimizing IT overhead.The Brand Partner Program enables enterprises to create a branded landing page where extended business affiliates can seamlessly sign up for HiHello accounts. With decentralized billing, affiliates manage their own subscriptions, while the parent organization ensures that every user’s digital identity—from business cards to email signatures—remains aligned with brand guidelines.“Distributed organizations face a constant challenge: how to extend tools and standards beyond the core company without creating more work for IT or finance,” said Manu Kumar, founder and CEO of HiHello. “With the Brand Partner Program, enterprises can empower affiliates with the same professional presence while preserving control over brand and compliance—without managing every invoice or account themselves.”HiHello’s Professional Presence Platform unifies digital business cards , automated email signatures, virtual backgrounds, and lead capture into one enterprise-ready solution.The Brand Partner Program builds on this foundation, helping enterprises:● Protect their brand by ensuring affiliates adopt the same professional templates, designs, and standards.● Simplify adoption with ready-to-use branded pages for sign-up and onboarding.● Scale with flexibility across industries where distributed teams, franchise models, and partnerships are core to growth.● Decentralize billing so affiliates can pay for their own accounts, while still benefiting from enterprise-approved branding.Early adopters of the program include organizations in professional services and technology, where distributed networks are essential and a consistent client-facing identity is critical.“With the Brand Partner Program, HiHello is expanding what it means to manage professional presence at scale,” added Kumar. “Whether you’re onboarding employees, affiliates, or an entire partner ecosystem, HiHello makes it effortless to extend your brand and empower your people.”The HiHello Brand Partner Program is available now for enterprise customers. More information is available at hihello.com/features/brand-partner-program.About HiHelloHiHello is the world’s first Professional Presence Platform, trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide to elevate how people and companies show up professionally. From digital business cards to an advanced email signature manager and enterprise-ready lead capture tools, HiHello ensures every employee interaction is on-brand, consistent, and impactful. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Palo Alto, HiHello is redefining how modern organizations manage brand, presence, and relationships in the digital age.

