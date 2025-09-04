HiHello Introduces the World’s First Professional Presence Platform

HiHello Introduces the World's First Professoinal Presence Platform

Pioneering the next evolution of digital business cards, email signatures, and enterprise brand presence

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiHello, the company that first defined the category of digital business cards, today announced its transformation into the world’s first Professional Presence Platform , empowering organizations to unify their brand with employee identity across every professional interaction.Founded in 2018 by Manu Kumar, HiHello has grown from a digital business card pioneer into a comprehensive solution used by more than 2,000 companies worldwide. By combining company brand assets with employee directories, HiHello now enables enterprises to automatically create and deploy personalized, on-brand digital business cards, professional virtual backgrounds, and consistent email signatures—complete with banner campaigns and legal disclaimers—through its enterprise-grade email signature generator “Business still runs on relationships, but today those relationships begin online. Every email, video call, and connection request is a first impression,” said Manu Kumar, founder and CEO of HiHello. “We built the Professional Presence Platform to give organizations a simple way to make those impressions both personal and on-brand, while ensuring every potential lead is captured.”HiHello is the only enterprise-ready platform built for the scale and complexity of modern organizations. By unifying digital business cards, automated email signatures, virtual backgrounds, and lead capture into one Professional Presence Platform, HiHello goes far beyond card-only and basic email signature solutions. With enterprise integrations, compliance certifications, and a proven record of over 50 million cards shared, HiHello is the trusted choice for teams who need more than just a digital card—and a solution that delivers ROI.HiHello’s Professional Presence Platform includes:∙ Automated Deployment: Seamless rollout of email signatures across Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.∙ Lead Capture Suite: A universal contact scanner, enrichment tools, custom forms, and integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, and other leading CRMs.∙ Brand Consistency Tools: Verified digital business cards, branded virtual backgrounds, and company-wide signature campaigns.∙ Enterprise-Ready Security: Built for large organizations with integrations into Azure AD, Okta, Google Workspace, Workday, and other IAM systems, plus ∙ Data Privacy Framework compliance for global operations.∙ Affiliate Branding: A new Brand Partner Program allowing industries like real estate, insurance, and financial services to extend professional presence to affiliates while preserving corporate brand integrity.HiHello’s platform is designed for enterprises and distributed teams alike, reducing IT burden while increasing marketing visibility, compliance assurance, and lead conversion.More than 2 million users have turned to HiHello to create standout digital business cards—demonstrating the growing demand for professional presence at scale.To learn more about HiHello’s Professional Presence Platform and schedule a demo, visit www.hihello.com About HiHelloHiHello is the world’s first Professional Presence Platform, trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide to elevate how people and companies show up professionally. From digital business cards to an advanced email signature manager and enterprise-ready lead capture tools, HiHello ensures every employee interaction is on-brand, consistent, and impactful. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Palo Alto, HiHello is redefining how modern organizations manage brand, presence, and relationships in the digital age.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.