Gibson County General Sessions Judge Helps Students Realize Choices Have Consequences

Not long after taking the bench in Gibson County, General Sessions Court Judge Bradley Owens made a startling observation- many of the defendants before him did not understand the legal consequences of their choices.

“I see all of these adults, even with violation of probation, even after they would get arrested and get an opportunity, they would violate their probation over and over,” he said. “I started putting everything together and said we’ve got to find a way to intervene earlier in these peoples’ lives, and this class kind of came up.”

The class is aptly named Choices & Consequences, and Judge Owens’s goal is to educate kids in grades eight through 12 about the legal consequence of making poor choices. During the class, students observe a live General Sessions Court session. Once court concludes, Judge Owens leaves the bench and meets with the students to discuss the cases. He explores the choices made by the defendants and the real-world consequences.

“Let’s say I have someone come up and they’re charged with DUI, second offense, and then a violation of probation for picking up a third DUI,” said Judge Owens. “When I get done with what I do and they take them out of the room on the TV, I usually hit the mute button so the jail can’t hear me, I’ll say, ‘Now students this is what we’re talking about. He had a DUI second. He was out on bond.’ I try to go through and explain and let them really get some questions in so we can interact through that program. A lot of them are shocked by what people do. To see it in real life that these crimes really go on.”

During the program’s first year, Judge Owens reached out to the community to ask students to visit his courtroom. It was the same year South Gibson County Middle School began their Career Technical Education (CTE) program. As part of the CTE program, the school district allows 8th grade Career Exploration students to visit local businesses or post-secondary education sites. The students in Kimberly Malone’s class were the first to take part in Choices & Consequences.

“Being invited to visit the courtroom with Judge Owens was a perfect fit for eighth graders learning about careers,” said CTE/Career Technical Education Teacher Kimberly Malone. “Additionally, Judge Owens takes time out to talk to students about how their choices and the consequences they can have on their lives, while also teaching students about potential careers in the Law, Public Safety, and the Corrections career cluster. He shows students how important it is to be a positive member of the community and how poor choices affect individuals as well as the community.”

Judge Owens says the students show genuine curiosity about the judicial system asking questions like: What does this court do? What are other courts? If I got charged, do I go to this court?”

“That’s why I try to explain the difference between juvenile court, circuit court and how the whole process works. I told them I went to college. I went to law school. I worked hard to be a judge. I don’t drink. I’ve never done drugs. It’s ok not to drink, but if I were to drink today and I were to drive home intoxicated and hit someone all my hard work for all these years, 49 years of my life, is now over and done with because of that bad decision. And that consequence of what’s going to happen is over. I try to be very personable with them.”

Once the courtroom portion is over, Judge Owens’ discusses key topics such as the dangers of alcohol, drugs and social media, as well as peer pressure. He grew up in Gibson County and graduated from Gibson County High School. He knows many of these students and their parents.

“I toured the jail as a junior in Gibson County and I know it woke me up,” said Judge Owens. “Walking through jail and everything else, but I never got to come to court so hopefully if they see some of this maybe we can stop some of it.”

“Judge Owens is trying to instill a sense of community and connection by reaching out to these learners,” said Malone. “They are seeing the real consequences of some poor choices. Also, they are seeing what hard work and caring for the community of which you are a member looks like.”

Choices & Consequences is open to eighth – 12th grade students attending public, private or home schools.