Fast Guard Service Launches First-of-Its-Kind Security Guard App — Now Available in Los Angeles, California

Fast Guard Service introduces its new mobile app in Los Angeles, offering 24/7 access to armed guards, fire watch, and event security.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Guard Service, a leader in professional security solutions for over a decade, has officially launched the Fast Guard App, the first mobile application created by a nationwide security guard company. Businesses, celebrities, and event organizers across Los Angeles can now instantly request armed guards, unarmed guards, fire watch guards, and event security staff directly from their phone, 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more than 10 years, Fast Guard Service has provided over one million guard hours nationwide, protecting corporate offices, entertainment venues, and private estates. Now, with the launch of the Fast Guard App, L.A. clients in areas like Downtown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica can secure trusted security services in just a few taps.

“Los Angeles is a city where high-profile events and security needs are constant. The Fast Guard App gives peace of mind to clients by making professional protection as simple as opening an app,” said Roderick Payne, President of Fast Guard Service.

The app is designed for:

Film & Entertainment Industry in need of on-set security.

Event Planners & Venues requiring rapid staffing for concerts, premieres, and festivals.

Businesses & Property Managers needing reliable fire watch and overnight guard coverage.

Individuals & VIPs seeking discreet executive protection.

The Fast Guard App is available for download on both iOS and Android, giving Los Angeles immediate access to professional protection, anytime and anywhere.

