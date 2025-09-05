DPS Arrests Previously Deported Mexican National Smuggling 11 Illegal Immigrants in Webb Co. (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), under Operation Lone Star (OLS), arrested an illegal immigrant from Mexico for human smuggling and apprehended 11 illegal immigrants following a high-speed pursuit in Webb Co.

On Sept. 3, 2025, just after 8:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Ford F-250 for a traffic violation near Santa Ursula Avenue in Laredo, Texas. The driver failed to stop, and a high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle came to a stop, and several passengers started to flee on foot. With the assistance from the DPS Brush Team and Border Patrol, 11 illegal immigrants were located and apprehended.

During the investigation, DPS learned that the driver, Nicolas Alejandro Ramirez Reyes, 24, of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, was arrested by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2022 for marijuana distribution. In 2024, after serving 24 months in prison, he was removed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ramirez Reyes was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest. He was transported to the Webb Co. Jail with an ICE detainer as a deported criminal/aggravated felon.

All 11 illegal immigrants, also from Mexico, were referred to Border Patrol.

Video from this incident is available here.

