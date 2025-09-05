DEQ is accepting public input on the Draft NC Comprehensive Climate Action Plan

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO) is accepting public input now until October 6, 2025, on the Draft North Carolina Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP) as part of the federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG).

DEQ will also hold a virtual public information session via Webex on September 11, 2025, at 10 a.m. to provide updates and overview the CCAP.

When: 10 a.m. on September 11, 2025

Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m312ed6d07f15ed9e238e05dcbd2c37c2

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2424 976 1867

Meeting Password: CCAP2025 (22272025 when dialing from a phone)

Join by Telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll, +1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

As a part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program provides states, local governments, territories and tribes with funds to develop and implement plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollutants. The North Carolina CPRG planning project is an interagency effort with the state Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and DEQ serving as lead.

North Carolina was awarded $3 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the planning phase of the CPRG. As part of the program requirements, North Carolina developed and submitted a Priority Climate Action Plan (PCAP) in 2024. North Carolina is now developing a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP), which is due to the EPA in December 2025. The PCAP identified North Carolina’s highest priority greenhouse gas reduction measures and determined the methods for ensuring equitable implementation of these measures for the benefit of all North Carolinians. The CCAP builds upon the PCAP and will update and expand upon North Carolina’s existing climate strategies, ensuring that these policies align with the latest available science, modeling and best practices.

View the Draft NC Comprehensive Climate Action Plan here. Input can be submitted using this form or emailed to cprg@deq.nc.gov with “CPRG Input” in the subject line. Input must be received by October 6, 2025.

To learn more about the CPRG program and view past public information sessions, visit the CPRG webpage.