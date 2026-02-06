N.C. Coastal Resources Commission to meet Feb. 25-26

The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Feb. 25 and 26 at the Dunes Club, 710 E. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting online.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC), a 20-member group that provides the CRC with local government perspectives and advice, will meet in person at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.

The full CRC meeting will start at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25 and will resume at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26. An in-person public comment period is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Feb. 26. The public may sign up to speak upon arrival at the meeting.

Advisory Council Meeting

N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council (in-person only)

Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

Dunes Club, 710 E. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach

Full Commission Meeting

N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (in person and online)

Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.

Dunes Club, 710 E. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach

Join the full CRC meeting on DEQ’s YouTube channel.

Meeting Materials

The meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. The order of individual agenda items are subject to change.

The CRC establishes policies for the N.C. Coastal Management Program and adopts rules for both CAMA and the N.C. Dredge and Fill Act. The commission designates areas of environmental concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas and certifies local land use plans.