Max Lifchitz Plays Music by Mexican Composers on Sunday September 14 in New York City

The recital organized by North/South Consonance, Inc. will celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico's Independence Day.

Pianist Max Lifchitz was the highlight of the evening. His commanding technical control filtered through into his stage presence, creating a spellbinding mood that transfixed the audience.”
— David Gomez, New Music Connoisseur
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist Max Lifchitz will showcase the vibrant piano music of Mexican composers on Sunday, September 14, at 7 PM.

This unique opportunity to experience a rich cultural tapestry will occur in New York City at the intimate Klavierhaus Auditorium, located at 790 11th Ave (between 54th and 55th Streets).

Admission to the event is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also be streamed live on YouTube @

https://www.youtube.com/live/8fBnExnCpMU?si=yp2mWkwtqMkcThZ7

The San Francisco Chronicle described Max Lifchitz as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist," while The New York Times praised his "clean, measured and sensitive performances.” Lifchitz started his musical training in Mexico City before relocating to New York, where he perfected his craft at The Juilliard School. Awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music, Lifchitz has appeared on concert stages throughout Latin America, Europe, and the US. His highly praised solo and ensemble recordings are widely available through streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

The program includes works written during the first half of the 20th century by beloved Mexican masters Ricardo Castro, Carlos Chavez, Silvestre Revueltas, and Manuel M. Ponce. It also features more recent works espousing a cosmopolitan outlook by Daniel Catan, Manuel Enriquez and Maria Teresa Prieto. Also on the program two compositions written by Mr. Lifchitz while growing up in Mexico City during the 1960's.

For further programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website @ https://www.northsouthmusic.org/

Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the Music Performance Funds, the BMI Foundation and the generosity of numerous individual donors.

Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
North/South Consonance, Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, performance and recording of music by composers from the Americas and the world.

