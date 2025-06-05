Lifchitz Conducts Lifchitz - Tuesday, June 10 @ 7 PM

NorSou June 10 Artists

Max Lifchitz leads the North/South Chamber Orchestra in four of his compositions, alongside soprano Hannah Spierman and the innovative Miolina violin duo

The eclectic style of Lifchitz’s compositions offers a rich and varied palette of sounds.” — Resonancias Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North/South Chamber Orchestra continues its 45th consecutive season on Tuesday evening, June 10, when it performs a free-admission event highlighting the works of Max Lifchitz , its founder and director.Joining the ensemble for the evening are soprano Hannah Spierman and the adventurous violin duo Miolina (Mioi Takeda and Lynn Bechtold).The in-person event will begin at 7:00 PM and is expected to conclude around 8:30 PM.The concert will take place at the welcoming and acoustically superior Christ & St. Stephen's Church, located at 129 West 69th St, New York, NY.No tickets or reservations are required. First come, first served.Max Lifchitz has appeared as pianist on concert stages throughout Europe and the Americas. As a composer, he has been awarded grants and fellowships from several prestigious organizations, including ASCAP, the Ford Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation, the University of Michigan Society of Fellows, the New York State Individual Artists Program, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Recordings of his compositions and performances are available on most streaming platforms.The event will showcase four of his recent works for string orchestra.Inspired by risque dance rhythms, the Four Tango Sketches were written in 2022 as hommage to the great Argentine master Astor Piazzolla on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of his birth.Forget Me Not was inspired by the poetry of 19th-century American writer Lillian E. Curtis. The song cycle comprises four contrasting songs that explore themes of nature, as well as emotions of longing and fulfillment.Fire Within was written in response to the tragic death of Heather Heyer, which occurred during the distressing events in Charlottesville, VA, on August 12, 2017. Ms. Heyer lost her life while standing up for her beliefs and campaigning against hate. The thirty-two-year-old was killed when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters who had gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists and other right-wing groups. Nineteen others were injured in this incident.The world premiere of Triste, Muy Triste (Sad, Very Sad), a piece for two violins and orchestra, will be showcased in a special performance. Composed at the request of the violin duo Miolina, this poignant work serves as a heartfelt lament in memory of the composer’s brother, who recently passed away after a long illness. A generous grant from the New York State Council on the Arts provided funding for the completion of this work.Soprano Hannah Spierman is a versatile artist who has received consistent praise for her beautiful voice and captivating stage presence. A graduate of the New England Conservatory, she frequently performs with the Bronx Opera and has appeared as a soloist with various organizations, including the Canterbury Choral Society and the New York Choral Society. Additionally, she has performed with Vox Tentationis. Ms. Spierman lives in The Bronx with her husband, Benjamin Spierman, who is also her frequent artistic collaborator and a stage director.Active since 2012, Miolina is a violin duo composed of Mioi Takeda and Lynn Bechtold. They specialize in music for two violins that showcases the natural beauty and sound of the instruments, whether accompanied by electronics and video or performed acoustically. The duo enjoys collaborating with contemporary composers and uncovering lesser-known works from the past. In addition to performing on concert stages throughout New York City, Miolina has also appeared in France, Germany, and Japan.Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, as well as grants from the Music Performance Fund, the BMI Foundation, and the generosity of numerous individual donors.For further programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website @ http://www.northsouthmusic.org

