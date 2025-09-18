PreSmart Solutions Launches ResolvePlus™ to Transform Address Remediation

New module offers additional data parsing to help organizations recover undeliverable addresses, reduce wasted spend, and streamline workflows.

Undeliverable mail is a drain on budgets, especially with rising postage costs. PreSmart ResolvePlus doesn’t just flag errors—it helps fix them before mailing, so mail reaches the right recipient.” — Brett Robertson, PreSmart Solutions Chief Technology Officer

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreSmart Solutions, an innovator in address quality and mail optimization solutions, today announced the launch of PreSmart ResolvePlus™, a powerful new module designed to simplify and accelerate the correction of undeliverable addresses. By turning previously unrecoverable records into actionable, review-ready insights, PreSmart ResolvePlus empowers organizations to save time, reduce costs, and boost the effectiveness of their direct mail campaigns, with a guaranteed return on their investment.

Building on PreSmart’s industry-leading address remediation technology, PreSmart ResolvePlus goes a step further by focusing on addresses initially flagged as likely undeliverable or questionable. It applies advanced correction logic, then reprocesses corrected addresses through the PreSmart mail-processing engine to validate deliverability.

Key features of PreSmart ResolvePlus include:

• Advanced Parsing & Reprocessing: Applies intelligent logic to provide correct house numbers, suffixes, directional data and ZIP code-based street matches before reprocessing through the PreSmart engine.

• Resolve & Repair: Helps organizations investigate and remediate address issues before mailing, vs. traditional verification services that merely remove incorrect records.

• Realtime Side-by-Side Comparisons: Provides immediate clear before-and-after visibility into changes, enabling smarter data corrections at the source.

• Seamless Workflow Integration: Cloud-based software easily integrates with existing CRM or marketing automation platforms.

• Time Optimization: Eliminates manual address correction efforts and cost.

For current customers, the process remains simple: once a list is run through PreSmart, PreSmart ResolvePlus automatically activates—delivering enhanced corrections, new deliverability statuses, and actionable insights without disrupting existing workflows.

With plain-English explanations of errors and a structured output for every record, PreSmart ResolvePlus offers a guaranteed return on their investment while delivering unmatched data confidence and the flexibility to engage with the results as needed.

About PreSmart Solutions

PreSmart Solutions helps organizations reduce wasted spend on undeliverable-as-addressed (UAA) mail through advanced data remediation, list management, and workflow automation tools. Its solutions give businesses the control they need to ensure every mailing reaches its intended destination efficiently and cost-effectively.

For more information, visit www.presmartsolutions.com.

