CE sends message of sympathy to Portuguese President over Lisbon funicular accident

MACAU, September 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, sent a message of sympathy to the President of the Portuguese Republic, Mr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, expressing his deepest sorrow at the derailment of the Gloria funicular in Lisbon.

The Chief Executive said in the message that he was deeply saddened to learn of the casualties caused by the derailment of the Gloria funicular.

On behalf of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) of the People’s Republic of China, the residents of Macao, and in his personal capacity, Mr Sam extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to Portugal and the city of Lisbon for the irreparable loss of lives in the tragic accident. The Chief Executive also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

Mr Sam expressed his confidence that, under the leadership of the Portuguese President, the Portuguese people would overcome this difficult time with resilience.

 

