CE meets Chairman of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission

MACAU, September 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), Mr Zhang Yuzhuo, to discuss continued support from central and state-owned enterprises for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the strengthening of Macao’s role as a commercial platform serving China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Mr Sam expressed gratitude to SASAC for its long-term efforts in mobilising central and state-owned enterprises to contribute significantly to Macao’s economic growth, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is advancing its “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy in order to achieve a sustainable industrial structure, namely by prioritising four key industries earmarked for Macao and four new sectors related to the development of the Cooperation Zone, said the Chief Executive. He noted that investments by central and state-owned enterprises in these areas were steadily promoting Macao’s industrial diversification. Mr Sam said he looked forward to greater overall effort from all relevant parties to accelerate industrial integration and facilitate Macao’s high-quality socio-economic development.

Mr Sam briefed Chairman Zhang on the progress regarding plans to establish a technology research industrial park in Macao, noting that a dedicated task force had been assigned to coordinate planning and construction, with positive progress made. He emphasised the park would be a vital engine for economic diversification, and said Macao was seeking SASAC’s support to strengthen collaboration between the MSAR Government and central and state-owned enterprises in this regard, in order to promote the city’s long-term development.

Additionally, Mr Sam highlighted Macao’s vital role in linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries, having long played a crucial role as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform. With the increasing investments by central and state-owned enterprises in Portuguese-speaking countries, Macao could further leverage its unique platform advantages to act as a “precise connector”, facilitating practical cooperation and mutual benefits between these enterprises and businesses in Portuguese-speaking countries

On the Macao side, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Representing SASAC were also Vice Chairman Mr Li Zhen; the Director of the Bureau of Planning and Development, Mr Dai Xi; and the Director of the Bureau of International Cooperation (Hong Kong, Macao Taiwan Affairs Office), Mr Zhu Kai. The Chairman of Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, Mr Fu Jianguo, also took part in the meeting.

The Chief Executive is on a five-day visit to the capital. After attending the commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Mr Sam has remained in Beijing for meetings at ministries and with committees of the Central Government, to discuss sustained support for Macao’s economic diversification effort and high-quality development.