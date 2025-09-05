【Grand opening】“Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week” showcases colorful “tourism +” to reinforce Mainland market and boost visitations

MACAU, September 5 - The mega roadshow “Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week” was grandly unveiled at Wuhan Customs House Square in Wuhan today (5 September). The four-day roadshow showcases Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +” to Hubei residents, energizing their intent to visit Macao.

Through colorful exhibit zones and booths, interactive experiences, check-in games and stage performances, the SAR Government promotes a range of distinctive tourism products that appeal to local residents for vacation and spending in Macao, to reinforce the Mainland market and boost visitations.

The guests who officiated the opening ceremony include Vice Governor of Hubei Province, Chen Ping; representative of Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government and Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Deputy Secretary-General of Hubei Provincial People’s Government, He Lijun; President of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Che Weng Keong; Director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Hubei Provincial People’s Government, Zhang Xiaomei; Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Wu Chuangwei; Vice Mayor of Wuhan, Li Zhan, and Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, among other guests.

Wide potential for cooperation between Hubei and Macao

Representing the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her speech that Hubei and Macao maintain close tourism relations. Their unique strategic functions, regional positions and advantages brought by their systems have unveiled a vast landscape for both to deepen cooperation. With the grand opening of Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week, she anticipated that Macao and Hubei can forge wider and deeper collaboration across different fields, share their strengths with each other and propel both economies towards high-quality development.

Vice Governor of Hubei Province, Chen Ping, remarked in her speech that Hubei and Macao have forged long-term exchange and cooperation. There have been frequent mutual visits of their peoples, close relations in economy and trade as well as profound cultural interchanges. She expressed hope that the Macao Week will unveil a window of opportunities for Hubei and Macao to deepen pragmatic collaboration in different sectors such as economy, trade and investment, technology and innovation, cultural tourism, education and healthcare, together painting a new picture of Hubei and Macao contributing to the national development in solidarity.

Stage performances spark great vibes

The lively opening performance of Macao street dancers led by Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK lifted the curtain on Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week. Other troupes invited from Macao are enlivening the roadshow with lion dance and martial art, luminous dragon dance, Portuguese Folk Dance, band music and street dance on stage. Arranged by the six integrated resort enterprises, more performance teams are filling the roadshow with a vibrant atmosphere.

Businesses’ special travel offers galore

The roadshow features 46 booths in different themed zones that paint a colorful tapestry of the city’s tourism, commerce, culture and creativity, sports and entertainment from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. between 5 and 8 September. Furthermore, tourism businesses present over 26 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers on air tickets, hotels, dining and more for sale at the roadshow and different platforms.

Experience “tourism +” through naked-eye 3D installation

The roadshow features a naked-eye 3D installation named the magic box of “Mysterious Macao Journey – Overview of Macao”. With the word “MACAO” as the key feature, the design incorporates the city’s unique elements like a tour guidebook about Macao. Different themed travel routes are marked on a 3D map. The striking visuals offer roadshow visitors a window onto the colorful “tourism +” experiences Macao has to offer.

3D mapping + iconic light show

To foster exchange between Macao and Wuhan as UNESCO Creative Cities, a 3D mapping show is jointly presented by MGTO and the Key Laboratory of Lighting Interactive Service and Technology under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the School of Design of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Six sessions of the 5-minute 3D mapping show take place between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m daily at the roadshow. The production team projects the creative show upon the façade of the building of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China at Wuhan Customs House Square, drawing local spectators to the roadshow.

In addition, the most iconic “Yangtze River Light Show” in Wuhan is taking place under the theme of Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week along the shores of Yangtze River and Han River from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. from today until 8 September, set to draw the attention and presence of local residents and visitors to the light show and the Macao Week.

Wonderful event and online promotions energize intent to visit Macao

MGTO is spotlighting Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week widely through various online channels. 11 sessions of live streams are conducted during the event to boost online presence of the event. A great flow of spectators was drawn to the roadshow on the opening night for an experience of the charm of “tourism +”, sparking the public’s interest in visiting Macao.

Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week is organized by the Secretariat for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Hubei Provincial People’s Government. Various governmental entities, enterprises, chambers of commerce and community organizations from the Macao SAR and Wuhan Municipality together participate in the event. For more information about Hubei•Wuhan Macao Week, please follow MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.