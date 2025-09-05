Submit Release
Portuguese Prime Minister to visit Macao

MACAU, September 5 - The Portuguese Prime Minister, Mr Luís Montenegro, will, from 9 to 10 September, visit Macao as part of his official visit to China, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Qiang.

While in Macao, the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will meet with Prime Minister Montenegro.

 

