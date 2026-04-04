As finais das ITTF Taças Mundiais Masculina e Feminina de Macau 2026, apresentadas pelo Galaxy Entertainment Group, realizar-se-ão amanhã

MACAU, April 4 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, concluded the quarter-finals today (4 April) at the Galaxy Arena, with the semi-final players officially determined. The World Cup action continues tomorrow (5 April) with the semi-finals at 11:00 a.m. The highly-anticipated ultimate showdown will take place from 7:30 p.m. to determine the winners of the 2026 World Cup.

In the Men’s World Cup, China’s Wang Chuqin was up against Darko Jorgic of Slovenia in a fiercely contested match. After Wang took the opening game, he was overwhelmed by Jorgic’s aggressive play, trailing 1-3 in games at one point. However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Wang staged a stunning comeback by claiming three straight games, securing a 4-3 victory (11-4, 9-11, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-8) to advance to the semi-finals. In the match of Brazil’s Hugo Calderano vs France’s Alexis Lebrun, Calderano proved to be the superior player, securing a 4-0 sweep (11-8, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8) to cruise into the semi-finals. In other results, Japan’s Sora Matsushima displayed a dominant performance to sweep world-ranked number two Truls Moregard of Sweden in straight games (11-7, 11-7, 11-8, 11-1). The encounter between Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto began neck-and-neck in the opening game. Despite dropping the first game, Lin bounced back brilliantly, winning four games to clinch the match 4-1 (12-14, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4) and secure his place in the semi-finals.

In the Women’s World Cup, defending champion Sun Yingsha of China faced a formidable challenge from the in-form Egypt’s Hana Goda. It was an intense battle, with several games pushed into deuce. At one point, Sun was down 2-3 in the match, but she demonstrated immense composure under pressure to take the final two sets, securing a 4-3 victory (13-11, 11-8, 14-16, 5-11, 10-12, 11-3, 13-11). Meanwhile, Wang Manyu clashed with Japan’s Honoka Hashimoto. In a back-and-forth encounter where both players traded the lead and claimed two games each, Wang eventually pulled away to secure a 4-2 victory (8-11, 11-8, 13-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9) to advance to the semi-finals. In another match, Chen Xingtong faced Korea Republic’s Shin Yu-bin. After dropping the opening game 8-11, Chen recovered to take the second game 11-9. However, she was unable to maintain the momentum, ultimately falling to Shin with a final score of 1-4 (8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 0-11, 9-11), ending her World Cup run in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Wang Yidi struggled to find her form, losing 0-4 (7-11, 9-11, 9-11, 8-11) to Germany’s Sabine Winter and failing to progress to the semi-finals.

The Men’s World Cup results on 4 April are as follows:

Match Result Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) 1-4 Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) vs Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) 4-0 WANG Chuqin (China) vs Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) 4-3 Alexis LEBRUN (France) vs Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) 0-4

The Women’s World Cup results on 4 April are as follows:

Match Result Sabine WINTER (Germany) vs WANG Yidi (China) 4-0 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Hana GODA (Egypt) 4-3 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) 1-4 Honoka HASHIMOTO (Japan) vs WANG Manyu (China) 2-4

The schedule of semi-finals (5 April) :

Event Time Matchup Women’s Singles 11:00 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Sabine WINTER (Germany) Women’s Singles 11:45 SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) vs WANG Manyu (China) Men’s Singles 12:30 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) Men’s Singles 13:15 WANG Chuqin (China) vs Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil)

For more details, please visit the ITTF website at www.ittf.com or the Sports Bureau’s website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.