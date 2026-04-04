Celebration of ITTF Centenary brings table tennis to Macao community

MACAU, April 4 - The ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group is being held from March 30 to April 5. As this year marks the centenary of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the “Celebration of ITTF Centenary” event is organized to promote and popularize table tennis, allowing more residents to experience the charm of the sport.

A celebration ceremony took place this morning (April 4) at Senado Square. Representatives from the ITTF and the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), along with players including Kuai Man and Xue Fei of China, and Leong On Na of Macao, China, interacted with students from the Macao Youth Table Tennis Academy. Distinguished guests attending the activity included: Petra Sörling, IOC Member and ITTF President; Michael Mronz, IOC Member; Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Wang Liqin, CTTA President; Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Virginia Sung, Executive Vice President of ITTF; Steve Dainton, Chief Executive Officer of World Table Tennis; Nicole Chen, Vice President of World Table Tennis Management Group (WTMG); and Hoi Kong Hong, President of the Macau Table Tennis General Association.

To bring table tennis closer to the community, in addition to the celebration ceremony, the organizers have set up table tennis tables for free public use from 09:00 to 18:00 daily from April 3 to 5 at the Iao Hon Market Park and Bairro da Ilha Verde Lotus Square (with the session on April 4 at the Iao Hon Market Park running until 15:00). Coaches are on-site to provide guidance on basic skills together with live broadcasts of matches at Iao Hon Market Park, encouraging public participation in table tennis sport and making table tennis a part of daily life.