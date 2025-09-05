ODIHR opens election observation mission in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, 5 September 2025 – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an observation mission for the 19 October local elections in North Macedonia, following an invitation from the national authorities.

The mission is led by Matteo Mecacci and is composed of 13 experts based in Skopje. 24 long-term observers will be deployed throughout the country from 11 September, and ODIHR has also requested 250 short-term observers to arrive shortly before election day.

The observation mission will assess the elections for their compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation.

Observers will closely monitor all key aspects of the election, including voter and candidate registration, campaign activities both in-person and online, the work of the election administration and other state bodies, the use of new technologies in the election process, the legislative framework, political and campaign finance, and the resolution of election disputes. They will also assess the implementation of prior ODIHR recommendations. Comprehensive media monitoring forms an integral part of the observation mission.

Throughout the observation, the mission will hold meetings with representatives of the national authorities and political parties, as well as with the judiciary, civil society, and the media.

On election day, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament plan to join the ODIHR mission to observe the opening of polling stations, voting, the counting of votes and the tabulation of results.

An interim report will be published some two weeks before election day to update the public and media during the course of the observation. A final report assessing the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published two months after the end of the election process.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in North Macedonia, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/north-macedonia

The ODIHR election observation mission and the OSCE Mission to Skopje operate separately and independently under their respective mandates.

