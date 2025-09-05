OSCE seminar addresses implementation of OSCE Vienna Document 2011 on confidence- and security-building measures in Turkmenistan

From 2 to 5 September 2025, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat hosted a national seminar on the implementation of OSCE Vienna Document 2011 on confidence- and security-building measures.

The four-day seminar brought together twenty mid- and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence of Turkmenistan and aimed to increase their understanding of confidence-and-security building measures under the OSCE Vienna Document 2011. The Centre organized the event as part of its support to the Ministry of Defence in enhancing the capacity of its personnel to conduct verification operations and apply best practices for military information exchange.

Experts from the Centre for Arms Control and Inspection Support of the Ministry of Defence of Kazakhstan presented key chapters of the Vienna Document, including defence planning, risk reduction, contacts, notification and observation of military activities among others. Officials from the OSCE Secretariat’s Conflict Prevention Centre and Forum for Security Co-operation focused on the OSCE Communications Network, exchange of military information and iMARS, while the OSCE Programme Office in Astana highlighted their project activities in the area of confidence-and-security building and longstanding co-operation with the Ministry of Defence of Kazakhstan.

“In accordance with the Vienna Document, participating States, including Turkmenistan, are committed to annually exchanging information on military forces and major weapons and equipment systems, on defence planning and military budgets,” said William Leaf, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“For many years, the Centre in Ashgabat has been assisting the host country and its Defence Ministry in implementing this important document through a number of project events aimed at building capacity and exchanging of best practices,” added Leaf.

The seminar provided a platform for sharing national experiences and enhancing interregional relations and military co-operation between the Defence Offices of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the area of reciprocal inspection visits.

A simulation exercise offered an excellent opportunity for the participants to enhance their practical skills in carrying out necessary procedures for receiving an evaluation visit as part of a verification process.

“I am confident that this event will further contribute to the fulfilment of confidence- and security-building measures and mutually agreed procedures for the transparency of military activities and enhancing security in the region,” emphasized Leaf.