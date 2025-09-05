Federal Open Market Committee announces its tentative meeting schedule for 2027

For release at 1:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2027:

Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27

Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17

Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28

Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9

Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28

Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15

Tuesday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 27

Tuesday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 8

Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, 2028

The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.