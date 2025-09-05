Federal Open Market Committee announces its tentative meeting schedule for 2027
September 05, 2025
Federal Open Market Committee announces its tentative meeting schedule for 2027
For release at 1:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2027:
- Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27
- Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17
- Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28
- Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9
- Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28
- Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15
- Tuesday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 27
- Tuesday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 8
- Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, 2028
The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.