Federal Open Market Committee announces its tentative meeting schedule for 2027

September 05, 2025

For release at 1:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2027:

  • Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27
  • Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17
  • Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28
  • Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9
  • Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28
  • Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15
  • Tuesday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 27
  • Tuesday, December 7, and Wednesday, December 8
  • Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, 2028

The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

