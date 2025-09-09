Americase to Showcase Aerospace Shipping & Storage Cases at 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition

Leading global manufacturer of protection containers to highlight cases for oxygen equipment, slide cases, aircraft kit boxes, custom-designed for OEM and MROs

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase (booth #3118) will showcase the latest protective containers designed specifically for the aerospace industry at NBAA-BACE, taking place October 14-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s featured solutions include the Aircraft Kit Box, Oxygen Equipment Case, and Slide Case—all custom-engineered and rigorously tested to ensure maximum protection for mission-critical equipment.

“NBAA-BACE is an important platform for us to demonstrate how Americase is advancing safety and efficiency in aerospace shipping and storage,” said Mike McGowan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Americase. “Our containers are trusted because they combine cutting-edge engineering with practical usability, ensuring sensitive and high-value components remain fully protected.”

Americase collaborates closely with OEMs and MROs to ensure every case not only meets but often exceeds industry standards. Each reusable solution is designed to withstand the demanding conditions of aviation logistics, providing long-term value while safeguarding essential equipment.

Attendees are invited to visit booth #3118 to see first-hand how Americase’s protective solutions continue to set the standard in aerospace industry transport and storage.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. Visit americase.com for more information.



