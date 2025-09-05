FAA Proposes $60,000 Civil Penalty Against LG Energy Solution for Alleged Hazardous Materials Violations

Friday, September 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $60,000 civil penalty against LG Energy Solution of Seoul, South Korea, for allegedly violating the hazardous materials regulations.

The FAA alleges on Jan. 4, 2024, the company offered an undeclared and improperly packaged and labeled shipment of five lithium-ion batteries from Seoul to Los Angeles. FedEx personnel discovered the shipment when it emitted heat, smoke, ember, and flames in its sorting facility in Irvine, California. One or more of the lithium-ion batteries was charred and melted.

LG Energy Solution has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.