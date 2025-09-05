Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,625 in the last 365 days.

FAA Proposes $60,000 Civil Penalty Against LG Energy Solution for Alleged Hazardous Materials Violations

Friday, September 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $60,000 civil penalty against LG Energy Solution of Seoul, South Korea, for allegedly violating the hazardous materials regulations.   

The FAA alleges on Jan. 4, 2024, the company offered an undeclared and improperly packaged and labeled shipment of five lithium-ion batteries from Seoul to Los Angeles. FedEx personnel discovered the shipment when it emitted heat, smoke, ember, and flames in its sorting facility in Irvine, California. One or more of the lithium-ion batteries was charred and melted.  

LG Energy Solution has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FAA Proposes $60,000 Civil Penalty Against LG Energy Solution for Alleged Hazardous Materials Violations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more