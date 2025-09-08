PRESS RELEASE: Great American Media Reflects on 9/11 with the Gary Sinise Foundation

Great American Media Reflects on 9/11 with the Gary Sinise Foundation Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, will be joined by Gary Sinise, Actor, Humanitarian, and Founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, in a special featured interview, "Exclusive Conversations" on Great American Pure Flix.

As the anniversary of September 11th approaches, I am deeply moved by the selfless courage of the first responders who ran toward danger, many sacrificing their lives in a heroic effort to save others” — Bill Abbott

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, Great American Media pauses to honor and remember the 2,997 lives lost, the more than 6,000 injured, and the countless others forever impacted in the years that followed. Great American Media reflects with deep gratitude on the extraordinary bravery of the NYPD, FDNY, and everyday Americans who rose to the occasion, risking everything to serve, protect, and heal in the wake of unimaginable tragedy.Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, will be joined by Gary Sinise, Actor, Humanitarian, and Founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation , in a special featured interview, "Exclusive Conversations" on Great American Pure Flix , to discuss the impact of 9/11, the work Sinise is doing for the active-duty, first responder, and veteran communities. Their interview will be available on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, on Great American Pure Flix.In the interview, you can hear Sinise recount how getting to know his brothers-in-law, who fought in Vietnam while Sinise was still in high school, impacted his heart for the military community; what inspired his support for veterans in the Chicago area in the 1980s; and what informed his legendary performance as wounded Vietnam War veteran Lt. Dan in the Academy Award-winning film "Forrest Gump." He'll also discuss a personal turning point following 9/11, when he toured hospitals for service members wounded in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan – and realized how "just showing up" can have a profound impact."Every year, as the anniversary of September 11th approaches, I am deeply moved by the selfless courage of the first responders who ran toward danger, many sacrificing their lives in a heroic effort to save others. Their bravery, along with the determination of thousands of men and women who stood up in the days, months, and years that followed, reminds us of the very best of America: a nation united in the face of tragedy, committed to defending our values, our freedoms, and one another," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO, Great American Media."Even now, 24 years later, I continue to hear stories of quiet heroism that inspire and humble me. Stories like the Great Boat Lift, when nearly 500,000 people were evacuated from Manhattan in just nine hours by a spontaneous flotilla of ferries, tugboats, and private vessels. Or the remarkable tale of Roselle, the seeing eye dog who calmly led her blind owner, Michael Hingson, down 78 floors of Tower One and then through the chaos of the streets to safety. These are not just stories of survival; they are stories of American exceptionalism, compassion, and resolve in the face of darkness," he continued."In the wake of 9/11, 'Never Forget' was a heartfelt vow, resonating deeply across the nation. Now, over two decades later, it risks fading into a hollow phrase. At Great American Media, we are devoted to preserving the stories of that day, ensuring future generations remember, unite, and are inspired to protect our cherished American freedoms. 