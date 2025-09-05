Applications Open for Spooky Streets and Fall and Harvest Grant

This funding builds on the Mayor’s efforts to create a fun and safe environment for kids and families to enjoy community with a mini-grant opportunity for neighborhoods to host Halloween and fall harvest block parties.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Community Engagement Cabinet’s Office of Civic Organizing announced applications are now open for the Spooky Streets Grant Program. Residents and community groups who apply and get approved will receive a mini-grant for $300 to purchase items such as candy, pumpkins, decorations, and face paint, making it easier and more affordable for neighborhoods to host Halloween and Fall and Harvest block parties. This announcement builds on the Mayor’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and City efforts to create fun and safe programming for kids and families to build community and enjoy Boston neighborhoods.

“I’m excited to bring back Boston’s very popular Spooky Streets program, which has helped families and neighborhoods safely celebrate Halloween and fall with their friends and community through lively block parties,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to seeing the creativity of our residents shine through their costumes and decorations this fall!”

This summer, the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing provided 110 grants to residents and community groups totaling $61,700 across 18 neighborhoods in Boston through the City’s Block Party Grant Program. The Cummings Foundation provided funding to support the Mayor’s efforts to help residents activate their neighborhoods with events that bring unity and joy.

“We’re excited to bring back the Spooky Streets Grant and expand its reach this year with the generous support of The Cummings Foundation,” said Director of the Office of Civic Organizing Nathalia Benitez-Perez. “These grants empower communities to celebrate together and create lasting memories for kids and families across Boston. The Spooky Streets Grant gives neighbors the chance to transform their streets into festive, traffic-free spaces and build new traditions during the Fall and Harvest season."

For residents interested in applying, please see below:

Apply for the Play Street Closing Permit first here. Then you will be prompted to apply for the $300 Spooky Streets mini-grant. Applying for a permit does not guarantee a grant. You must apply for the mini-grant separately to be considered for the Spooky Street grant.

To be eligible, all block parties must be free and open to the public. Residents cannot sell or charge for anything at the event.

Block parties cannot be hosted on parks or private lots, and must be on a public street.

Block parties must be hosted the week leading up to Halloween from Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 2.

Block parties do not have to be Halloween-themed.

“Last year’s grant made it possible for us to bring our neighborhood together in a really special way. We were able to purchase food and favors for our neighbors, which made the gathering both welcoming and fun for everyone. The light-up Halloween favors we purchased with the grant helped keep all of our trick-or-treaters safe as the evening got darker. It also made the neighborhood very festive with children in bright necklaces, rings, and bracelets,” said Philip Cheng, Dorchester resident. “Our block party definitely elevated our typical Halloween—it gave neighbors a chance to connect, enjoy public spaces and strengthen our sense of community. I hope to see the Spooky Streets Grant program for many years to create a sense of belonging that lasts well beyond the event itself.”

"With Mayor Wu's support, block parties have become a vital part of Boston, uniting neighborhoods in a joyous way,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. 'Spooky Streets and Harvest Season grants inspire residents to carry the joy of community into the fall.'"

In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics (MONUM), the City of Boston has streamlined the block party permit application process to improve constituents' experience and speed up approvals. The City has also expanded what activities are allowed at block parties without additional permits, including potluck food, tables and chairs, 10 by 10 tents, and more. A Block Party Planning Guide is available to help explain the planning process of hosting block parties in neighborhoods.

The deadline to apply for a Spooky Streets grant is Monday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m. The application can be found here (along with the necessary application for a Play Street Closing Permit), and residents and community groups can visit boston.gov/spooky-streets to learn more.

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF CIVIC ORGANIZING

The Office of Civic Organizing is committed to collaborative partnerships and programs that promote engagement, awareness, and service in communities throughout the City of Boston.