City Council Champions Access to Gender-Affirming Healthcare

The Council adopted a resolution affirming its commitment to ensuring access to gender-affirming healthcare for all residents. The resolution comes amid growing challenges facing the LGBTQIA2S+ community nationwide.

Boston, home to the largest population of residents identifying as Lesbian, Gay, Gender-Diverse, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, Aromantic, Pansexual, Non-Binary, Agender, Two-Spirit, and other identities in Massachusetts, officially became a Sanctuary City for the LGBTQIA2S+ community earlier this year in March 2025.

The resolution responds to a series of federal executive orders issued since January 2025, which aim to restrict gender-affirming care, reproductive health services, HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, and the use of gendered language in scientific research. Local healthcare institutions’ recent decisions to stop providing gender-affirming care to individuals under 19 have raised concerns about the impact of political coercion on public health.

Boston prides itself on its leadership in research, education, and medical innovation, emphasizing science and evidence-based policies. The Council’s resolution underscores its opposition to federal actions that undermine LGBTQIA2S+ rights and expresses a commitment to partnering with local healthcare providers to maintain and expand access to gender-affirming care for residents of all ages.

The Council’s stance reinforces the city’s dedication to an inclusive, supportive, and healthy environment for all its diverse communities.