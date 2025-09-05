Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event September 19

News

Press release

For immediate release: September 5, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event on Friday, September 19, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the Raceland Ag Building located at 115 Texas Street in Raceland, Louisiana.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property.

“The goal of the program is to assist with the return of saddles in the event they are stolen,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We’ve had lots of interest thus far, chipping hundreds of saddles since its inception. We are proud to be able to bring this service to our equine community.”

The saddle microchipping program is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962 or Camille Brady with the Lafourche Parish LSU AgCenter at 985-446-1316.

