UPDATE* - St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

The accused in this case is identified as Domineaq Taylor, age 19, of Newbury, Vermont. Taylor was arraigned on September 3rd in the Orange County Criminal Division and entered a plea of not guilty for the following charges:





Luring a child Lewd - Lascivious Conduct with Child Lewd - Lascivious Conduct with Child Sexual Assault - Victim <16YRS Sexual Assault - Victim <16YRS Sexual Assault - Victim <16YRS





A $500.00 cash surety bond was imposed for the above charges. The Honorable Court continued to hold Taylor without bail on a probation violation from Windsor County.





The original news release is below.





CASE#: 25A4003779

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: May 2025 to July 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford and Newbury, Vermont

VIOLATION:





1.) 13 VSA 3252 Sexual Assault

2.) 13 VSA 2602 Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child





ACCUSED: Juvenile 1

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont





VICTIM: Juvenile 2 (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 18th, 2025 the Department for Children and Families and the Vermont State Police began an investigation into alleged sexual assaults that took place between May 2025 and July 2025 in the towns of Bradford and Newbury, Vermont involving a 14-year-old victim (Juvenile 2).





At the conclusion of the investigation, the Vermont State Police developed probable cause to charge Juvenile 1 of Newbury, Vermont with Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Juvenile 1 was issued a citation at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he was being held for unrelated criminal charges.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 3rd, 2025

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division

