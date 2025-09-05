*UPDATE* - St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
The accused in this case is identified as Domineaq Taylor, age 19, of Newbury, Vermont. Taylor was arraigned on September 3rd in the Orange County Criminal Division and entered a plea of not guilty for the following charges:
-
Luring a child
-
Lewd - Lascivious Conduct with Child
-
Lewd - Lascivious Conduct with Child
-
Sexual Assault - Victim <16YRS
-
Sexual Assault - Victim <16YRS
-
Sexual Assault - Victim <16YRS
A $500.00 cash surety bond was imposed for the above charges. The Honorable Court continued to hold Taylor without bail on a probation violation from Windsor County.
The original news release is below.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003779
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 2025 to July 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford and Newbury, Vermont
VIOLATION:
1.) 13 VSA 3252 Sexual Assault
2.) 13 VSA 2602 Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Juvenile 1
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont
VICTIM: Juvenile 2 (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 18th, 2025 the Department for Children and Families and the Vermont State Police began an investigation into alleged sexual assaults that took place between May 2025 and July 2025 in the towns of Bradford and Newbury, Vermont involving a 14-year-old victim (Juvenile 2).
At the conclusion of the investigation, the Vermont State Police developed probable cause to charge Juvenile 1 of Newbury, Vermont with Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Juvenile 1 was issued a citation at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he was being held for unrelated criminal charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 3rd, 2025
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.