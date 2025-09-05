Maine DOE and Secretary of State Launch ‘Civics on the Road’ Traveling Educational Initiative

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, in partnership with the Maine Department of the Secretary of State and the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission, is excited to announce the launch of “Civics on the Road,” a traveling educational initiative designed to engage students in hands-on civic learning.

Kicking off on Constitution Day, September 17, 2025, at Main Street Middle School in Madison, Civics on the Road will bring an immersive mobile learning experience to one school per month across the state throughout the 2025-2026 school year.

This program provides students with an opportunity to participate in the debates, decisions, and responsibilities that shape our democracy. Learners rotate through interactive, interdisciplinary stations, ranging from mock debates and government games to primary source analysis, media literacy, and voting simulations.

Through these experiences, students explore civic identity, practice historical decision-making, and recognize the power of participation, leaving the experience with a deeper understanding of democratic values and their own civic potential.

What Schools Can Expect

Interactive Stations: Activities such as Game Show Government, Meet the Declaration, and Debate and Advocacy bring civic themes to life.

Culminating Town Hall: Students take on roles as speakers, journalists, or campaign designers in a full-group deliberation and vote.

Flexible Scheduling: The core experience can be adjusted to fit the length of time available and can be tailored for elementary, middle, and high school learners.

Professional Learning: Schools receive pre-visit background material to prepare students, plus the option for after-school professional development to help educators extend civic learning throughout the year.

Students will leave with tangible takeaways, such as artifacts of their participation, that reinforce the experience.

The Maine DOE, the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission, and the Maine Department of the Secretary of State encourage schools, community partners, and local leaders to join in this statewide effort to mark 250 years since the founding of the United States through civic education.

“This is more than a history lesson; it’s an invitation for students to see themselves as civic actors,” Geoff Wingard, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, said. “Through playful simulation and serious engagement, we are building agency, understanding, and a lifelong connection to democracy”.

Schools that are interested in hosting Civics on the Road can fill out this form or contact Geoffrey Wingard at Geoffrey.Wingard@maine.gov for more information.