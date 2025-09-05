Archery Deer Season Opens September 15 with Online or In-person Registration

CONTACT:

September 5, 2025

Concord, NH – As temperatures cool and the days grow shorter, excitement is growing in New Hampshire’s hunting community for the opening of the fall archery deer season on September 15. Deer hunters lucky enough to harvest a deer are required to register it within 24 hours, and they now have the option of registering online. To register your deer online or to learn more about what to do following a successful harvest, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire/how-register-your-deer.

Physical registration stations remain a choice for those who prefer the experience of in-person registration. To allow for the collection of biological data, online registration will be unavailable on the first two days of muzzleloader season, November 1 and 2, and the first three days of firearms season, November 12, 13, and 14. Hunters must check in their deer in person on these dates—online registration will not be available. In addition to the usual businesses that function as deer registration stations, Fish and Game employees will also be staffing the New Hampshire Department of Transportation Shed located at 6 East Point Drive in Bedford, NH only on those days when online registration is unavailable (November 1–2, November 12–14) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To accommodate the online registration system and streamline the tracking of deer registrations, hunters are reminded that New Hampshire Fish and Game no longer issues metal deer seals. Instead, successful hunters are provided with a confirmation number that serves as their proof of registration. Hunters are required to write the confirmation number on their hunting license or keep the number with their license.

Those hunters who appreciate the tradition of in-person registration can continue to frequent one of the many registration stations around the state. For a list and map of in-person deer registration locations, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/check-stations-registration.

To learn more about deer hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire.