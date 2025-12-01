Submit Release
ATV Crash in Westmoreland

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Travis Johnson
(603) 419-0987
December 1, 2025

Westmoreland, NH – Just before 11:00 a.m. on November 28, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch regarding an individual who had been involved in an OHRV crash in the town of Westmoreland.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Janice Cormier, 67, of Norwell, MA, was learning to operate an ATV with her daughter Acacia, 42, as the passenger. While driving downhill on a trail on Cormier’s property, she mistakenly activated the throttle instead of the brake and struck a rock with one of the ATV’s front tires. The collision with the rock caused Cormier to strike the handlebar with her abdomen. After the crash, Cormier was conscious, alert, and able to walk onto the ambulance under her own power. Cormier was transported to Cheshire Medical Center by an ambulance from the Keene Fire Department where she was assessed and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Operator inexperience appears to be the primary cause of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all off-highway recreational vehicle operators to be mindful of conditions and potential hazards, to operate within your limits, and always utilize sound judgement. When applicable, safety equipment such as helmets and seatbelts should always be worn.

