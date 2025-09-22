Nolin, Nolin, & Associates Investigation & Intelligence Agency Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nolin, Nolin, & Associates Investigation & Intelligence Agency has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, honoring the firm’s commitment to providing thorough, reliable investigative services across the state. Known for their expertise in private investigations, surveillance, and complex multi-state cases, the agency has built a reputation for precision, discretion, and results that clients can trust.Led by retired law enforcement professionals and staffed with specialists from military, social work, fraud examination, and intelligence backgrounds, Nolin, Nolin, & Associates Investigation & Intelligence Agency offers a comprehensive suite of services. These include background checks, skip tracing, lie detection, evidence collection, and multi-state investigations. The firm also specializes in high-stakes cases, such as missing persons, child neglect, cold homicide investigations, criminal defense, and wrongful incarceration. Their multidisciplinary approach ensures every case is examined from multiple angles, giving clients clarity in situations where answers are critical.JD and Jacob Nolin bring a combined legacy of law enforcement, investigative, and leadership experience to Nolin, Nolin, & Associates. JD Nolin spent more than two decades with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, leading the Criminal Investigations Division, serving on the first SWAT team, and developing the office’s field training program, while also teaching criminal investigations and courtroom presentation as a certified instructor and adjunct professor. Meanwhile, Jacob Nolin has served as a Deputy Sheriff, a Commissioned Federal Inspector, and a corporate investigator, earning multiple specialized certifications in counterterrorism, fraud prevention, interviews, and interrogations. Together, their complementary expertise ensures that every case the agency handles is approached with professionalism, precision, and discretion, providing clients with reliable, actionable results.“Receiving the 2025 Best of Florida Award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Jacob Nolin. “Every case we take on demands professionalism, discretion, and a commitment to uncovering the truth. This recognition reflects our ongoing mission to deliver results for our clients, no matter how complex or sensitive the matter may be.”As the firm looks to the future, Nolin, Nolin, & Associates Investigation & Intelligence Agency remains focused on expanding its capabilities and continuing to provide tailored, reliable investigative solutions. The Best of Florida Award not only celebrates past accomplishments but also underscores the agency’s ongoing commitment to excellence in service, professionalism, and integrity for every client they serve.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.