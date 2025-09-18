Award-Winning Care: Gonstead Chiropractic of Florida Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gonstead Chiropractic of Florida has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, a testament to its exceptional care and impact in the community. Known for its specialized approach to chiropractic care, the clinic focuses on the nervous system and body functions to address a wide range of health concerns—from migraines and digestive issues to complex neurological conditions. This award highlights the clinic’s dedication to individualized care and its role in restoring health as a trusted resource for patients seeking solutions beyond conventional methods.What sets Gonstead Chiropractic of Florida apart is its commitment to precision and specific care to each individual. The practice utilizes the Gonstead system of analysis and correction, allowing doctors to address the exact cause of interference to the nervous system with unmatched accuracy. Specialists Dr. Brittani Perivolaris and Dr. Marcos Perivolaris bring complementary expertise in pediatrics, pregnancy, women’s health, and challenging cases that have “tried everything else” with no success. Together, they prioritize optimizing the functions of the body, rather than merely masking symptoms, helping patients regain quality of life in meaningful ways.“We are honored to receive the Best of Florida Award,” said Dr. Marcos Perivolaris. “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to delivering the gold standard of chiropractic care and the trust our patients place in us. We believe in serving and optimizing the whole person, not just chasing pain, and this award encourages us to continue advancing that mission.”As Gonstead Chiropractic of Florida moves forward, the team remains focused on expanding access to specialized care and deepening their impact on patient health. This award serves as both recognition and encouragement to keep pushing the boundaries of what chiropractic care can achieve for the community.For more information click here

