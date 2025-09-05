Mercy University Marks 75th Anniversary with Yearlong Celebration

Mercy's 75th is more than a look back—it’s a year to bring students, faculty, staff, alumni, community together to celebrate its impact, progress & possibility.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, Mercy University kicks off a yearlong celebration of its 75th Anniversary, honoring a journey that began in 1950 with a powerful mission: to provide access and opportunity in higher education. The 75th anniversary is more than a look back—it’s a year to bring students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community together to celebrate Mercy’s impact, progress and possibility.“For 75 years, Mercy University has been a place where access meets excellence, empowering generations of students to transform their lives,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “This anniversary is not only a chance to honor our past but also to affirm our vision for the future as we continue to thrive and lead in higher education.”From its early days as Mercy College, through its expansion to a four-year institution in 1961, its transformation into an independent, non-sectarian university in the 1970s, and most recently, its historic transition to Mercy University in 2023, the institution has been defined by growth, resilience and an unwavering commitment to student success.Today, Mercy University is the region’s largest private minority-serving institution and a proud Hispanic-Serving Institution. The University has more than 73,000 alumni, serves over 9,000 enrolled students across six academic schools and offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs. With campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Manhattan, and the Bronx, as well as robust online offerings, Mercy University continues to expand access and meet the demands of the current and future workforce.The University remains committed to affordability, maintaining one of the lowest tuition rates among private, four-year colleges in the region. Enrollment continues to rise, with the incoming freshman class surpassing 1,000 students for the third consecutive year. This fall, we expect total enrollment to exceed 9,000 students for the first time since 2020, buoyed by growth in undergraduate enrollment. New student growth continues to be particularly strong in nursing, health sciences and business, reflecting our commitment to preparing students for high-demand careers. Each year, thousands of graduates, many the first in their families to attend college, go on to achieve personal and professional success, a testament to Mercy University’s enduring mission.Celebrating 75 Years TogetherThroughout the academic year, Mercy University will host a series of special events designed to bring together students, faculty, staff, alumni and the surrounding communities.The celebration will kick off with the Founders’ Festival on September 20, a campus and community-wide event featuring food trucks, live music, games, and activities for all ages. The day will include the dedication of a new commemorative clock on the Westchester campus, a new campus centerpiece, and close with a spectacular drone show lighting up the night sky.Additional anniversary events will continue throughout the year, creating opportunities to celebrate, reconnect and look ahead.More information on Mercy’s 75th Anniversary celebrations is available at https://www.mercy.edu/75 ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

