YOUTHFUL SAVINGS RECEIVES GRANT TO IMPLEMENT FINANCIAL LITERACY COURSEWORK

As more emphasis is placed on financial literacy, new Youthful Savings courses aim to include youth in the economy.

I liked learning about money - how to manage it - because school doesn’t teach that and it’s a great skill that everyone needs.” — Analise Sanchez, St. Nick's Alliance, SYEP 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) to implement new coursework to educate youth on financial literacy and include them in the global economy. With the 'My Brother's Keeper' grant, YS will begin educating youth within South Brooklyn districts 17, 18, 20 - 22 in financial literacy. This initiative involves new self-paced learning exercises on its edtech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM). Youth can learn about budgeting, taxes, investing, credit scores, and debt management.

Along with the creation of YS' new Financial Literacy coursework, the past summer's 'Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Economy' program saw increased interest from youth in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. This program educated around 550 individuals, some of whom have created their own online businesses on the Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM), contributing to both the local and global economies. Analise Sanchez, of St. Nick's Alliance, expressed, "I liked learning about money - how to manage it - because school doesn't teach that and it's a great skill that everyone needs," based on this past summer's SYEP. This was a common sentiment amongst all participants of the program.

According to the journal Sustainability, 15(12), 9358, financial literacy has been a crucial component of youth success for many years. This can impact their personal and generational wealth, credit scores, debt management, retirement planning, and various other aspects of financial security and risk-taking. Financial literacy is also a key factor in success, as it enables youth to access financial services and infrastructure locally and globally. Examples of the positive impact of financial literacy can be seen within the youth community of YS. Many of whom have started their own businesses after receiving financial education through learning exercises on TLM.

YS' initiative to enhance financial literacy among youth in South Brooklyn represents a significant step towards equipping the next generation with essential skills for economic success. Combining structured educational programs with entrepreneurial support, YS will address immediate financial knowledge gaps. Participants will acquire the necessary tools to navigate personal finance and entrepreneurship, empowering them to make positive contributions to their communities and the global economy. This investment in youth education is crucial for building a more inclusive and financially literate society, ensuring that they will be prepared for future financial challenges and opportunities.

About Youthful Savings:

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.