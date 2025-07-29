Youthful Savings Brings Popular Custom Learning Program to Hundreds of New York City Youth

The “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” returns to educate NYC Summer Youth Employment Program participants.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) has enrolled hundreds of youth in partnership with the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), managed by the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development. YS launched its custom program, “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy,” on its EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM). By using a reflection-based integrative learning approach, youth can acquire practical skills in areas such as business, finance, technology, arts, mental well-being, college planning, vertical farming, and other pertinent topics that inspire them to succeed socioeconomically through creativity and emotional intelligence.

This initiative collaborates with leading organizations in New York City, including BronxWorks, Catholic Charities, Children’s Aid, The College of Staten Island (CSI), and St. Nicks Alliance. The My Own Business Challenge, an award-winning course led by instructors, is the focus of this program and will be delivered by YS-trained educators. Youth participants further develop their knowledge through self-paced learning exercises. Alexander Scott, AVP of Enrollment Management, College of Staten Island, expressed his thoughts on the program, “At the College of Staten Island, we are proud to support initiatives like the Youthful Savings ‘Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy’ program. Its integrative approach not only fosters entrepreneurial thinking but also encourages students to envision and pursue higher education. Programs like this play a vital role in helping young people take meaningful steps toward college attainment and long-term socioeconomic success.” Youth who complete this program have the opportunity to become youth vendors on the global e-commerce platform Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM), becoming youth entrepreneurs and contributing in the local and global economy.

As part of the “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” program, YS will organize a Summer Lunch & Learn on July 30th, sponsored by Mike Radovich, a financial advisor with Northeast Financial, and Michael Durant, a CPA with Aequitas Tax. Located at Tara’s Kitchen in Tribeca, NY, this event aims to motivate youth to connect in person and foster mentorship opportunities. Youth will also learn how college can help build personal and professional skills to achieve their goals. This event will feature guest speakers who will address inquiries from youth participants regarding college readiness, banking, personal finance, and investing.

From this program, youth who fully participate and start their own business can receive investment capital through YS’ Community Investment Fund. This program will enable youth to contribute to the local and global economy by increasing positive gross domestic product, boosting sales tax revenue, and contributing to the innovation economy that has enabled the American economy to thrive for decades.

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings offers youth online education through The Learning Marketplace and provides an e-commerce platform to create global online businesses through the Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.

