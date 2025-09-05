DUST, GRIT & GLORY: GFI NEVADA RACING DOMINATES VEGAS TO RENO WITH PCI COMMUNICATIONS

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the desert calls, PCI Race Radios answers—and so does GFI Nevada Racing. At this year’s Best In The Desert Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the GFI Nevada Racing Team delivered another powerhouse performance, claiming back-to-back victories in the UTV Pro NA class with the #1941 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000.Driver Zach Kisman and navigator Tony Bonanno battled nearly 500 miles of brutal Nevada terrain, relying on flawless communication and relentless preparation to secure the team’s second straight Vegas to Reno triumph.“Vegas to Reno tests everything—your machine, your patience, and your crew,” said Kisman. “With Tony on the radio and the team executing every pit, we never missed a beat. This win belongs to all of us.”TEAMWORK UNDER PRESSUREThe GFI Nevada Racing stable also fielded the #316 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shane Kisman behind the wheel. Despite a strong run and unwavering fight, mechanical issues forced them to retire early.“Not finishing is never what you want,” said Shane Kisman. “But Steve and I left it all out there. The car was fast, our PCI comms were flawless, and our spirit never wavered. We’ll regroup and be back swinging.”PARTNERS THAT POWER PERFORMANCEBehind every victory is a network of trusted partners. GFI Nevada Racing’s winning effort was made possible with:MAXXIS Tires delivering championship-winning grip.Holley Off-Road performance parts driving power and durability.Simpson race suits providing advanced protection and comfort mile after mile.PCI Race Radios, keeping drivers, navigators, and pit crews connected in the chaos of the desert.“Safety is everything out here,” added Bonanno. “Our Simpson gear gave us confidence, and our PCI radios kept us sharp every mile.”LOOKING AHEADWith Vegas to Reno in the books, GFI Nevada Racing now turns its focus to the VORRA Stomping Grounds 400 in Yerington, Nevada, August 30 – September 1. Returning to familiar terrain in their home state, the team is determined to carry momentum into another strong performance.“Racing in Nevada with VORRA is special,” said Team Management. “We’re excited to showcase our program in front of our local fans and keep building on this success.”ABOUT GFI NEVADA RACINGGFI Nevada Racing competes in premier desert off-road events across the West, campaigning Kawasaki UTVs with a focus on reliability, smart race craft, and relentless teamwork. With support from partners including Kawasaki, MAXXIS Tires, Holley Off-Road, Simpson, and PCI Race Radios, the team continues to set the standard for championship-caliber off-road racing.Photo Credits: Jeff Waldaias

