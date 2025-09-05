Introducing 3M™ Protection Wrap Film Color Series by Pro Tint of Orlando

Pro Tint of Orlando - Central Florida's 3M Pro Shop Dealer 3M Protection Wrap Color Series PPF - Pro Tint of Orlando 3M Protection Wrap Color Series PPF Brochure - Page 1

3M™ Protection Wrap Film Color Series is available at Pro Tint of Orlando for immediate installation. It is compatible with nearly all vehicle makes and models.

3M Protection Wrap Color Series is available in nearly 30 premium colors, including gloss, matte, and 'color flip' finishes. It can be used for accents, partial wraps, or full vehicle coverage.” — Pro Tint of Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Tint of Orlando , Central Florida’s most-awarded 3M Pro Shop Dealer, is proud to announce immediate availability of 3M™ Protection Wrap Film Color Series , an innovative, all-in-one wrap film that delivers both vibrant vehicle customization and durable paint protection.With three Central Florida locations offering automotive styling and protection, Pro Tint of Orlando continues to expand its offerings to meet evolving customer needs. With more than 25 years of experience and numerous accolades from 3M, including being recognized as the #1 Automotive Window Tint Dealer in the United States, the company is uniquely positioned to introduce this revolutionary colored paint protection film to vehicle owners throughout Central Florida.Features of 3M™ Protection Wrap Film Color SeriesStylish Personalization, Superior Protection3M Protection Wrap Color Series is available in nearly 30 premium colors, including gloss, matte, and striking 'color flip' finishes. These can be used for accents, partial wraps, or full vehicle coverage for maximum protection. 3M PWF is over 70% thicker than vinyl, offering increased protection against rock chips, scratches, bird droppings and more.Self-Healing Against Minor ScratchesThe film’s urethane base with embedded pigmentation ensures color stability and long-term resilience. Minor scratches can actually disappear by leaving the vehicle out the sun. This is thanks to 3M PWF's built-in self-healing properties, which perform just like 3M's clear or matte Scotchgard™ Pro Series 200 PPF.10 Year Limited Film Warranty3M PWF is backed by a 10-year limited warranty, providing peace of mind and assured quality for all installations performed by an Authorized 3M Dealer.About Pro Tint of OrlandoWith over 25 years in business, Pro Tint of Orlando has built a reputation for expert craftsmanship and exceptional customer satisfaction. The company’s technicians are skilled in precision computer-cut applications, ensuring seamless, accurate installations which are also backed by 3M's industry-leading warranties. Their shops provide 3M window tinting, paint protection film, vinyl wrapping, ceramic coating and auto glass protection services to customers in Central Florida.Pro Tint of Orlando has been recognized by 3M numerous times for their unmatched customer service and quality workmanship across automotive, residential, and commercial sectors.Where to Get 3M Protection Wrap Film Installed3M™ Protection Wrap Film Color Series is now available at Pro Tint of Orlando for immediate installation. It is compatible with virtually all vehicle makes and models. If the desired color or finish is not in stock, Pro Tint of Orlando can have the film delivered within just a few days.Contact Pro Tint of Orlando for a consultation or visit one of their award-winning Central Florida locations for a firsthand look at 3M PWF.

