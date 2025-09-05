AI CERTs® Launches AICT Program: Building a Global Network of Certified AI & Blockchain Trainers

NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based AI certification, has announced the launch of its AI CERTs® Certified Trainer (AICT) Program , an initiative designed to certify and empower professionals as leading trainers in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. This pioneering program is tailored for educators, industry experts, and professionals who aspire to deliver world-class training, bridging the gap between emerging technologies and real-world application.The AICT Program is uniquely structured to help trainers elevate their careers, expand their influence, and unlock new commercial opportunities, while also addressing the growing global demand for skilled AI and blockchain educators. Trainers certified through the program gain exclusive access to a comprehensive Train-the-Trainer curriculum, curated teaching resources, and a professional digital badge that establishes credibility in the marketplace. Beyond skill development, AICT fosters a strong sense of community, connecting certified trainers worldwide through collaborations, events, and thought leadership initiatives.Eligibility for the program requires applicants to demonstrate teaching or facilitation experience, successfully complete AI CERTscertification exams with a score of 70% or higher, and undergo a rigorous approval process including a supervised test-teaching session. This ensures that every AICT-certified trainer not only possesses deep subject knowledge but also the pedagogical ability to deliver impactful learning experiences. The program has already attracted over 200 trainers globally, including professionals from Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions, underlining its significance as a transformative force in the training ecosystem.The benefits of the AICT Program extend far beyond individual growth. Certified trainers report measurable improvements in career outcomes, with many experiencing up to 30% more professional opportunities within a year and commanding higher salaries than their non-certified peers. Early data also shows significant gains in job satisfaction and training effectiveness, reinforcing the program’s role as a catalyst for professional and organizational success. As the global AI market continues to accelerate, projected to reach $733.7 billion by 2027, AI CERTsis positioning trainers to become trusted leaders in a future defined by intelligent technologies.AI CERTsremains committed to its mission of creating future-ready certifications that empower individuals, organizations, and institutions to thrive in the AI-driven economy. With the launch of the AICT Program, the company is not just training educators—it is shaping the voices that will lead the next chapter of technological transformation.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For media queries: media@aicerts.ai

