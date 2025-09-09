Liveops Selected as Outsourcing Partner by Leading Direct Response (DRTV) Media Company to Boost Health Supplement Sales

Scaling inbound sales support for long-form media campaigns with Liveops’ flexible, on-demand agent network and proven DRTV expertise

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in flexible customer experience outsourcing solutions, is proud to announce a new collaboration with a prominent direct response television (DRTV) marketing company to scale inbound sales and order entry for a nationally recognized dietary supplement brand.

This partnership marks another milestone in Liveops’ ability to deliver scalable, high-performance sales solutions across diverse industries.

Flexible, High-Performance Sales Support

“This partnership highlights the unique value Liveops brings to media-driven sales campaigns,” said Molly Moore, COO of Liveops. “Our flexible, on-demand model gives clients the confidence to scale quickly during both planned and unexpected surges, while experienced agents consistently deliver measurable results. By combining human connection with innovative scheduling and performance insights, we help brands maximize their marketing investments and turn customer interest into lasting revenue growth.”

Key Benefits for Media-Driven Sales Campaigns

Liveops enables media and retail organizations to maximize the value of inbound sales campaigns by providing:

- Frictionless Experience: Fast response times and seamless ordering to reduce abandonment and improve customer satisfaction.

- Scalable Performance: Rapidly flex capacity to meet both planned and unexpected demand surges with precision

- Revenue Conversion: Skilled agents certified to maximize order value and turn every call into sales. This new collaboration underscores the growing demand for media-driven sales solutions and highlights Liveops’ ability to help brands capture and convert customer interest at scale.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

