Liveops Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Executive Hires

New Executive Talent Joins Liveops to Ignite Innovation and Propel Market Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leading provider of flexible customer service solutions, is excited to announce the addition of two accomplished executives to its leadership team: Liliana López-Sandoval as Head of Technology and Innovation, and Michelle Winnett as Vice President of Professional Services and Strategic Partnerships.

These strategic hires come as Liveops expands its service offerings and accelerates growth across key markets.

Outsmarting Traditional Outsourcing with AI and Digital Transformation

As Head of Technology and Innovation, Liliana Lopez Sandoval will spearhead digital transformation and tech enablement across Liveops’ solutions. With a career spanning over 80 countries and deep expertise in cybersecurity, AI, automation, and IT strategy, Liliana is poised to modernize how Liveops delivers secure, enterprise-grade service.

From launching Centers of Excellence to driving compliance and operational excellence, her leadership will ensure our clients are supported by cutting-edge, scalable infrastructure that evolves with the pace of customer expectations.

Broadening Our Impact with Services Expansion

Michelle Winnett, our new Vice President of Professional Services and Strategic Partnerships, will lead the expansion of Liveops’ service capabilities. Michelle brings extensive experience building partner ecosystems and delivering operational value across technology and service organizations.

Her focus will be on helping clients go further by aligning the right partners, tools, and strategies—supporting outcomes beyond the contact center and enhancing long-term customer success.

Expanding Services to Meet Evolving Client Needs

Liveops is broadening its service portfolio across healthcare, insurance, retail, and financial services, leveraging its precision scheduling and global nearshore/offshore capabilities to support seasonal surges, product launches, and urgent incident responses with agility and cost efficiency.

Powered by ongoing investments in AI-enhanced learning tools and LiveopsGPT, Liveops blends intelligent automation with empathetic human expertise to deliver scalable, high-quality customer experiences that adapt to complex business challenges.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Liliana and Michelle to the Liveops leadership team,” said Molly Moore, COO at Liveops. “Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we grow our capabilities and deliver innovative, client-focused solutions. These hires reflect our commitment to invest in talent and technology that will help Liveops achieve great things in the evolving customer service landscape.”

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

Learn more at www.liveops.com.

