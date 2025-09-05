MergersandAcquisitions.net Unveils 2025 E‑Commerce & Retail M&A Trends Report—Megadeals Fuel Global Growth

Report reveals surging deal value amid resilient e‑commerce demand and strategic focus on data-driven assets.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MergersandAcquisitions.net today announced the release of its 2025 E‑Commerce & Retail M&A Trends Report , providing a comprehensive look into global deal-making activity in the sector. The report, authored by Nate Nead, Principal of MergersandAcquisitions.net, comes at a time when M&A dynamics are shifting, with a smaller volume of transactions being offset by a significant rise in total deal value.According to the report, the global macroeconomic environment is stabilizing. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects 3.0% GDP growth in 2025, which, combined with improving sentiment and lower volatility, has created favorable conditions for high-value mergers and acquisitions in the retail and e-commerce sectors.“In 2025, we’re witnessing a decisive pivot toward strategic megadeals that emphasize operational leverage, retail media synergy, and data-centric assets,” said Nate Nead, author of the report. “Buyers are less interested in pure scale and more focused on acquiring digital infrastructure that enables end-to-end customer intelligence.”The U.S. e‑commerce market continues to expand steadily. In Q2 2025, e‑commerce sales rose 5.3% year-over-year, now representing 16.3% of total U.S. retail sales. This ongoing strength in consumer demand has made the sector increasingly attractive to acquirers seeking resilient revenue streams and integrated channel reach.Key takeaways from the report include:--Megadeals are back. Deal count is down, but aggregate value is up as strategic acquirers concentrate capital into fewer, higher-conviction transactions.--First-party data is king. Retailers with robust customer datasets and embedded media platforms are commanding premium multiples.--Omnichannel and last-mile capabilities are top targets. Acquirers are prioritizing logistics, delivery, and digital-to-physical integration.--Valuations hinge on contribution margins. Especially in grocery and discount formats, the ability to drive profitability at the unit level is now the key diligence focus.The report also underscores a growing appetite for portfolio reshaping via carve-outs and brand roll-ups, especially in high-friction categories like grocery, apparel, and CPG.“With tighter capital markets and a premium on execution, we expect 2025 to be a defining year for M&A in e-commerce and retail,” added Nead. “The winners will be those who can blend consumer engagement, operational efficiency, and digital monetization into one unified growth engine.”The report is now available for free on the MergersandAcquisitions.net website: https://mergersandacquisitions.net/e-commerce-retail-mergers-and-acquisitions/ About MergersandAcquisitions.netMergersandAcquisitions.net is a leading platform for dealmakers, corporate strategists, and investment professionals seeking insights into global M&A trends. With sector-specific market reports and expert analysis, the site helps stakeholders navigate the ever-evolving landscape of mergers and acquisitions. MergersandAcquisitions.net is part of the HOLD.co group of online brands.DisclaimerThis press release and its associated content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or financial advice. The views expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of MergersandAcquisitions.net or its affiliates. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are advised to conduct their own due diligence and consult with professional advisors before making any business or investment decisions.

