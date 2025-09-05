Acclaimed Documentary TORN opens in theatres today from Hemdale Films and Hannover House

Director Nim Shapira's acclaimed film has earned unanimously positive reviews as a balanced metaphor for the broader Israel-Palestine conflict.

TORN is not only timely and awards-worthy-it’s the kind of bold, conversation-starting work that defines our legacy.” — Eric Parkinson, Hannover House C.E.O.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed new documentary TORN: The Israel-Palestine Poster War on NYC Streets ( https://www.torn-film.com/ ), directed by award-winning filmmaker Nim Shapira, will open in select theaters in New York (Cinema Village) and New Jersey (Teaneck Cinemas) today, Friday, September 5, 2025 and Los Angeles (Laemmle's Town Center 5) on Friday, September 12, 2025 before expanding to additional cities throughout September and October. A digital release is expected later this year. Distribution is through Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) and its newly relaunched Hemdale Film Corp. banner.Urgent and unflinching, TORN captures the symbolic street battle that erupted after Hamas’s October 7 attacks, when New York City was plastered with “KIDNAPPED” hostage posters. What began as a desperate grassroots campaign for visibility became a cultural flashpoint-provoking fierce confrontations between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine activists, and exposing how a distant war tore open the social fabric of America’s most diverse city.Through the intimate voices of artists, students, activists, a rabbi, and families of the hostages, TORN reveals the human stakes of a proxy war waged not with weapons, but with tape, slogans, and torn paper. It is a raw portrait of how grief, rage, and ideology collide in public space-and a meditation on what happens when empathy itself becomes contested territory.With over 70 pre-release screenings across North America, from Ivy League campuses to interfaith communities, the film has already sparked urgent conversations. Now, its theatrical run will bring those conversations to a wider public, positioning TORN as one of the year’s most talked-about and politically resonant documentaries.Hemdale Films-the legendary indie label behind Platoon, The Last Emperor, and The Terminator-is reemerging with TORN as its first release under a revitalized banner. “We were waiting for the right film to reintroduce Hemdale,” said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House. “TORN is not only timely and awards-worthy-it’s the kind of bold, conversation-starting work that defines our legacy.”The release is also being powered by The Gathr Companies (GATHR), whose trailblazing Direct To Audience℠ (DTA) technology will expand TORN beyond New York and Los Angeles to arthouses, campuses, and communities nationwide. “This film is a microcosm of unintended consequences and required viewing for people interested in conflict resolution,” said Scott Glosserman, CEO of The Gathr Companies. “Documentaries, especially, are empathy-building machines, and TORN is one of the most urgent examples I’ve ever seen. This is a film that demands to be seen, discussed, and felt.”“TORN is a film about consequences-the unintended, the human, the deeply personal,” said director Nim Shapira. “My hope is that audiences will see themselves reflected in these New Yorkers and find, even in the midst of conflict, a renewed capacity for empathy.”Reviews for the film have been unanimously positive."Torn Captures Strife in the Streets of New York After Oct. 7" – The Hollywood Reporter"An example of how to handle an issue as big and society-splitting as the post-October 7 strife."– Christopher Campbell, Nonfics"An essential documentary to watch." – Brian Skutle, Sonic Cinema"Torn is an illuminating, compelling and heartfelt documentary." – Avi Offer, The NYC Movie Guru"Remarkable." – Seth Mandel, Commentary“TORN: The Israel-Palestine Poster War on NYC Streets”Opens in NEW YORK today: Friday, September 5Cinema Village - New York, NYOpens in NEW JERSEY today: Friday, September 5Teaneck Cinemas - Teaneck, NJOpens in LOS ANGELES on Friday, September 12Laemmle's Town Center 5 - Encino, CALearn more here: https://www.torn-film.com/ Press Contact:Adam J. Segal of The 2050 Group - Publicity212-642-4317 • adam@the2050group.com

