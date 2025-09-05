If you have Original Medicare (Parts A and B) or a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C), your health needs, plan costs, providers, benefits, and drug coverage may change from year to year. Get tips on how to review your current coverage, learn about your options depending on what you currently have, and find out where you can get help comparing plans.

To help you navigate this year's Medicare Open Enrollment Period, find out how to get a free Medicare Open Enrollment Jumpstart Toolkit.

Medicare Open Enrollment key dates

Medicare's annual Open Enrollment Period, sometimes called an Annual Election Period, is when you can make changes to your health and drug plans.

The 2026 Medicare Open Enrollment Period is from Oct. 15 - Dec. 7, 2025

Changes you make will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026

Make sure you have the coverage you need and that fits in your budget before Open Enrollment closes.

How you can get started now

During Open Enrollment you can:

Switch between Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C), or vice versa

Change your Medicare Advantage plan to a different one

Join or switch a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan

Do nothing if you don't want to make any changes

If you're thinking about switching Medigap plans or switching from another type of insurance to a Medigap plan, learn about Medigap rules and when you can switch plans.

Even if you're happy with the coverage you have, it's still a good idea to assess your needs, review your options, and consider changes to your plan costs before Open Enrollment ends.

Save all your Medicare mail

Between now and the end of Open Enrollment, save all your mail. We've included a free envelope in our Medicare Jumpstart Toolkit so you can put all the mail you get about your Medicare plan and Open Enrollment in it. Medicare Advantage plans, for example, send an Annual Notice of Change each September that describes what's changing in your plan. Having all this information in one place will make comparing plans or meeting with a counselor much easier.

Know what insurance you currently have

Break out your wallet or pocketbook and gather all your insurance cards, including any that you have for vision or dental coverage. The options you'll have during Open Enrollment depend on what coverage you have now.

Match up your health and Medicare cards with our easy identification menu (PDF 341.94KB)

Chart out what's changing in your plan

When you receive your notice of change, make a list of what's changing (PDF 356.59KB), including your:

Providers

Drug coverage

Copays

Deductible

Premiums

If you haven't received notice of changes to your plan by October 15, contact your insurance company and ask for it. If your Medicare Advantage plan ends on Dec. 31, it can be frustrating, and it's important to start comparing new plans as soon as possible.

Create a Medicare account and explore the Plan Finder

Creating your own Medicare account will let you enter and save your medications and pharmacies in the Plan Finder. You can come back when you’re ready to pick a plan, and you’ll see the plan options that meet your specific needs.

Find a local Medicare counseling session

Check out our calendar of Medicare counseling sessions and events to find one near you.

Understanding your Open Enrollment options

The options available to you and the choices you can make during the Medicare Open Enrollment Period largely depend on your current coverage. Find and click the situation below that matches your current coverage to learn more about the changes you can make before Open Enrollment ends.

Use Medicare's Plan Finder tool to compare personalized plans once you know what you'd like to change.

You have Medicare Part D and Medigap Many who have Original Medicare and get their prescription drug coverage through Medicare Part D also pick up a Medigap (Medicare Supplement insurance) to cover some of their out-of-pocket costs. If this is how you currently get your health and drug coverage, you have two options during Medicare Open Enrollment: Option 1: You can change your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. Option 2: You can leave Original Medicare and enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan in your county. You have a Medicare Advantage/prescription drug plan If you get your coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C) with prescription drug coverage, you have two options to consider during Open Enrollment: Option 1: You can leave Medicare Advantage and enroll in Original Medicare. If you move to Original Medicare, you can also buy a Part D prescription drug plan and may be able to buy a Medigap. Before switching Medigap plans or switching from another type of insurance to a Medigap plan, learn about Medigap rules and when you can switch plans. Option 2: You can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan available in your county. You have Medicaid (Apple Health) Some people qualify for Medicare and Medicaid (called Apple Health in Washington). We call this being "dual-eligible." If this is your situation, you have two options during Open Enrollment. Dual-eligible people may even have special Medicare Advantage plans, called Special Needs Plans or SNPs, available to switch to. Option 1: You can change your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. Option 2: If you have Medicare Advantage with a prescription drug plan, you can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan. You have an employer group plan If you have health insurance and drug coverage through an employer group plan, we usually recommend that you keep your plan. If you drop your retiree group plan, you usually can't go back to it later. During Medicare's Open Enrollment, you generally have two options to consider: Option 1: You can see if your group plan offers other options for coverage. Please note, your group plan may have a different Open Enrollment period outside of Medicare's. Option 2: You can leave your employer plan and choose a commercial market plan. We advise you to talk to your employer, union, or directly to your health plan to compare your options during Medicare's Open Enrollment. Your employer plan may have its own open enrollment period that's different than Medicare's Open Enrollment Period.

Get free, unbiased help comparing plans

Medicare Open Enrollment can be challenging to sort out all by yourself. That's why Medicare allows you to talk or chat with a real person 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.