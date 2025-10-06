Kuderer asks insurers to give federal workers a premium grace period

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer today called on insurance companies selling auto, homeowners and renters insurance in Washington to support federal workers affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Kuderer urged insurers (PDF 214.39KB) to allow a grace period of at least 30 days for federal employees who are unable to make timely premium payments due to the shutdown. She emphasized that families should not lose their insurance coverage or face penalties because of circumstances beyond their control.

“Tens of thousands of Washingtonians will not receive a paycheck during this shutdown. The last thing they should have to worry about is losing their insurance coverage because they can’t make a payment on time,” said Kuderer. “I urge all insurers to do the right thing and give these families the breathing room they need until the federal government reopens, and I appreciate the insurers who have already taken this step.

Kuderer’s office will continue monitoring the situation and working with insurers to ensure Washington consumers are treated fairly during the shutdown.

She added, “At a time when families are already struggling with higher prices due to the actions of the Trump administration, this government shutdown strains pocketbooks even further. Washingtonians shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table and keeping their property insured.”