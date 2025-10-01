What to know about your flood insurance during the government shutdown

The Chehalis River overflows into Scatter Creek, inundating Independence Road Southwest and nearby properties in Rochester in 2022. (The Centralia Chronicle)

Around two-thirds of the flood insurance policies in Washington state are underwritten by the National Flood Insurance Program.

The NFIP, however, wasn’t renewed by Congress prior to the September 30 deadline, which could mean a change of plans for anyone trying to purchase or renew their flood insurance policy.

Here’s a few points to keep in mind until the program is reauthorized.

The NFIP can’t issue new policies or renew existing flood insurance policies. If your flood policy application or renewal is pending, check with your agent to see if you’re still covered.

If you’re already covered with an NFIP policy, it will stay in place until the end of your current one-year policy term.

The NFIP will still adjust and pay claims using available funds. If those funds are depleted, claims may not be paid until additional funds become available through premium payments or Congress approves additional borrowing authority.

Most communities in Washington participate in the NFIP; you can check online to see if yours is one of them. Private insurance may be available if your community doesn’t participate or if NFIP coverage is unavailable. Check with an insurance agent or broker to learn more.

Learn more