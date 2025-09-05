Gearing Up for a Busy Fall as We Urge Congress to Support Hospitals and Protect Access to Care

Congress returns to Washington, D.C., this week facing a long list of things to do, including several that will impact hospitals’ ability to provide access to care for patients and communities.

At the top of the list: Lawmakers must act by Sept. 30 to fund the federal government — including certain important health care programs — for the next fiscal year. If Congress does not enact all 12 appropriations bills, a continuing resolution would be needed to avoid a government shutdown.

Attached to the government funding deadline is the need for Congress to extend key health care policies, including the Low-volume Adjustment and Medicare-Dependent Hospital programs, telehealth and hospital-at-home programs, as well as the moratorium on cuts to the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital program. Congress also needs to act before the end of the year to extend the enhanced premium tax credits that help individuals and families purchase insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace. As part of these conversations, lawmakers also are considering deficit reduction efforts that could include further funding cuts to health care.

Our message is clear: Congress must support patient services provided by hospitals and protect access to care for communities. Hospitals and health systems cannot sustain any additional funding reductions, especially as they face the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and significant cuts to Medicaid and other health programs.

Funding the government will happen through regular order. The Senate will need 60 votes to pass legislation, meaning Democrats also will be involved, and all representatives and senators will be important for the process.

We hope that many of you used Congress’ August recess to connect with your lawmakers in person to share the importance of supporting policies that allow hospitals to provide 24/7 care for their communities. With senators and representatives back in Washington, it’s critical that we keep up the drumbeat and explain to them the impact that funding reductions will have on your ability to provide services for the people they represent.

Earlier this week, we shared an AHA Action Alert detailing our top priority issues for the fall and the rest of this year, as well as resources that can assist you and your team in conversations with your lawmakers. These include:

Extend the Enhanced Premium Tax Credits.

Reject So-called Site-neutral Payment Proposals.

Protect the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

Extend Telehealth and Hospital-at-home Programs.

Prevent Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital Cuts.

Extend the Low-volume Adjustment and Medicare-dependent Hospital Programs.

Protect Health Care Workers from Violence by enacting the Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R. 3178/S. 1600).

Throughout the next few weeks, the AHA will be making the case for these priorities through meetings with lawmakers and their staff on Capitol Hill, releasing new reports and studies and running targeted digital advertising, among many other activities. In addition, the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare, of which the AHA is a founding member, and its 2.5 million grassroots supporters will be amplifying the need for Congress to protect patient access to care and services.

There’s no doubt we are in a period of change and uncertainty. That’s why your voice is more important than ever. Your legislators listen to you. Please continue to tell your hospital’s story and use these tips and best practices for meeting with lawmakers and hosting them at your hospital. Visit the AHA Action Center for more information and resources to assist you in your advocacy.

And remember, advocacy and education are the keys to protecting access to care for patients and communities.