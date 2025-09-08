Modern Primary Healthcare Relocates to a Growing Medical Hub to Strengthen Continuity of Care

Modern Primary Healthcare Moves to Humble, TX Modern Primary Healthcare

Modern Primary Healthcare’s move to a premier medical hub strengthens access to nearby hospitals and specialists.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Primary Healthcare announced it is relocating its Atascocita clinic to 18980 W. Memorial Dr., Suite 100, with doors opening September 2, 2025, the day after Labor Day.The move positions the practice in a thriving medical hub near leading hospitals and specialists, enabling it to serve the region’s growing population better. Patients will find improved access, an upgraded care environment, and the same trusted team dedicated to comprehensive primary care According to CultureMap Houston, Houston continues to surge forward as one of the nation’s fastest-growing metro areas. Between July 2023 and July 2024, the city added over 43,000 new residents, bringing the city’s population to approximately 2.39 million — a clear sign of rising healthcare demand in the region.Modern Primary Healthcare’s new location places it in the heart of Houston’s expanding medical hub — adjacent not only to prominent hospitals and specialty practices, but also near the new Modern Heart and Vascular Institute building, a 106,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art imaging and diagnostic technology. This proximity fosters an integrated care ecosystem where primary care, specialty care, and advanced cardiovascular services converge for smoother patient navigation and stronger coordination.With this move, Modern Primary Healthcare reaffirms its commitment to delivering patient-centered care that grows with the Houston community. For local families, the new location represents more than a change of address — it’s an investment in convenience, connection, and a healthier future.About Modern Primary HealthcareModern Primary Healthcare provides efficient, comprehensive, and compassionate medical care to individuals and families across Greater Houston. With a focus on prevention, treatment, and overall wellness, the practice offers a range of services, including routine check-ups, immunizations, chronic disease management, and mental health support. Powered by a dedicated team of experienced professionals, Modern Primary Healthcare is committed to making quality care accessible and reliable for every patient.Learn more at https://modernprimaryhealthcare.com/

