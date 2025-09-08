Modern Heart and Vascular Opens Integrated Cardiovascular Care Center in Houston

Modern Heart and Vascular Opens Their New Cardiovascular Center in Humble, TX Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Houston’s newest cardiovascular center reimagines heart care through revolutionary imaging and diagnostic technology for the community.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart and Vascular has announced the opening of its new four-story Cardiovascular Center, located at 18835 McKay Drive, Humble, TX 77338. The center welcomed patients on September 2, 2025, the day after Labor Day.The new facility, equipped with revolutionary imaging and diagnostic technology, is designed to reimagine heart care for patients and the community. Bringing together leading cardiovascular specialists and advanced resources under one roof, the center expands access to care across the region.“This new facility represents our dedication to advancing cardiovascular health in our community,” said Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , MD, a cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular. “Our goal is to provide patients with the best possible care in a state-of-the-art environment where innovation and compassion go hand in hand. This new center embodies our ‘Patients First’ commitment.”Founded in 2019, Modern Heart and Vascular began with a single physician and has swiftly expanded into a multi-location cardiovascular and preventative care practice. Today, the practice employs over a hundred professionals across offices in the Houston region, including locations in The Medical Center, The Woodlands, Katy, Humble, and more.The group delivers compassionate care using advanced diagnostic tools such as 128-slice CT scanners, PET scans, and EECP procedures—rare technologies that enable earlier detection and more precise treatment. The new Cardiovascular Center builds on this momentum by uniting diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures, and rehabilitation services in one advanced facility to better serve the community’s heart health needs.With its opening, the Modern Heart and Vascular Cardiovascular Center is set to transform cardiovascular care in the Houston community and beyond. By combining advanced technology, expanded capacity, and a patient-first philosophy, the facility ensures greater access to life-saving care close to home—marking a significant investment in the health and future of Houston.About Modern Heart and VascularModern Heart and Vascular is a premier, preventative cardiology practice with multiple locations across the Houston area. Since its founding, the practice has grown to employ dedicated healthcare professionals committed to putting patients first. Services include advanced cardiovascular diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures, arrhythmia management, rehabilitation programs, and more. By combining compassionate care with leading-edge technology, Modern Heart and Vascular is redefining how heart care is delivered and strengthening the future of cardiovascular health in the community.Learn more at www.modernheartandvascular.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.