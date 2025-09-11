DitchCarbon Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner for Supply Chain Sustainability

DitchCarbon Supply Chain Sustainability Cool Vendor 2025 DitchCarbon Logo

Gartner recognises DitchCarbon’s survey-free Scope 3 emissions platform as a key enabler of decarbonisation at scale

DitchCarbon provides an AI-powered Scope 3 emissions data platform that enables companies to access supplier emissions data without sending supplier surveys.” — Kevin Lawrence Director Analyst Talent and Sustainability team at Gartner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Chaos to ConfidenceScope 3 has always been the hardest part of emissions management—fragmented, survey-heavy, and slow to act on.We’re proud to share that Gartner has named DitchCarbon a Cool Vendor in its 2025 report on Supply Chain Sustainability Digital Solutions.This recognition comes from Gartner analysts:• Kevin Lawrence• Marta Muñoz Méndez-Villamil• Miguel Cossio• Federica StufanoWhy Gartner Chose DitchCarbonKevin Lawrence the report's lead author and Director Analyst in the Talent and Sustainability team at Gartner said in the report that:“DitchCarbon provides an AI-powered Scope 3 emissions data platform that enables companies to access supplier emissions data without sending supplier surveys.”“This allows buying organizations to have a more targeted discussion with individual suppliers on actions needed to decarbonize.”That’s the shift we’re enabling:✅ Verified data✅ Faster action✅ Lower burden✅ Real decarbonisationThis comes hot on the heels of DitchCarbon being the first scope 3 solution to be verified by UL Solutions, rounding off an excellent quarter for the AI powered team.What That Time Saves—and What It EnablesMarc Munier CEO at DitchCarbon said:“Our platform beats generic ESG reporting tools by eliminating the need for tedious supplier surveys and freeing up valuable sustainability time for real decarbonisation, our clients are tired of big implementations that fail to deliver, DitchCarbon gets them to the important stuff much faster"And once that admin load is gone, teams can finally:• Prioritise high-impact supplier engagement• Use scenario-tested forecasts to plan action• Make procurement decisions aligned to emissions targets• Report with confidence, not chaosThis is what Scope 3 was always meant to be: not just reporting, but reduction.Gartner subscribers can view the report hereOur ThanksA sincere thank you to the Gartner analysts for their thoughtful work:• Kevin Lawrence• Marta Muñoz Méndez-Villamil• Miguel Cossio• Federica Stufano

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.