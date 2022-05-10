Ditch carbon announces new partnership agreement with Compleat Software, the leading invoice automation provider
Ditch carbon, a unique API-delivered solution that integrates climate data, announces a new partnership agreement with Compleat Software.
With Ditch carbon’s unique and easy-to-use API, we've been able to rapidly add the insights our clients are asking for in order to help them make climate smart decisions.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ditch carbon, a unique API-delivered solution that integrates climate data into any application, is delighted to announce a new partnership agreement with Compleat Software, the leading UK AP automation provider.
The partnership provides Compleat with a valuable addition to its current portfolio by enabling it to provide instant carbon data alongside other critical data vital for making informed purchasing decisions.
Ditch carbon is an easy-to-use, simple plug-in solution that fits seamlessly into Compleat’s existing Advanced Spend Analytics service. Integrating carbon data enables Compleat’s clients to make climate-friendly procurement decisions by giving them all the data they need in a format that’s easy to understand.
How it works
Ditch carbon calculates carbon emissions using government and GHC Protocol-aligned methodologies to enable software and service companies to provide emissions calculations to their clients. With Ditch carbon data, Compleat’s clients can see the environmental impact of every supplier they use, enabling them to select preferred suppliers not just on monetary savings, but on carbon cost as well. The data clearly illustrates monetary spend versus the carbon emissions tied to that spend.
Customers can also view carbon emissions over time, by site, by expenditure category and much more – and can easily identify carbon-intense business activities.
Ditch carbon avoids the need for software companies to build their own in-house capabilities. Ditch carbon facilitates fast deployment of climate-focused functionality and helps create a really significant differentiator while also providing its clients with a valuable upsell opportunity.
Most importantly, Ditch carbon drives climate-conscious decision-making and helps companies to achieve their own environmental goals.
Ditch carbon CEO Marc Munier said: “We see Ditch carbon’s role in the climate space as similar to Stripe’s for online payments. We want to make it super simple for any application to provide climate insight to their clients. It’s really a no-brainer for software companies like Compleat Software to add a Ditch carbon API to their existing service offering. In order to fight climate change, carbon needs to be a key factor in every single business and consumer decision. We are here to make that achievable for our partners.
“Despite this, there is still a substantial lag between what customers want to know and what companies are able to tell them. Ditch carbon ensures people have the information they need at their fingertips, directly at the point of decision-making.
“By being the leading provider of climate data, Ditch carbon maximises competitive advantage for its clients by enabling them to nudge customer behaviour while also helping to drive forward positive action on climate.”
Phil Douglas, CEO at Compleat Software, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Ditch carbon. At Compleat Software, we believe in enabling businesses to achieve the extraordinary by using the latest innovative technology to support our partners and customers. With Ditch carbon’s unique and easy-to-use API, we've been able to rapidly add the insights our clients are asking for in order to help them make climate smart decisions.
“We are very excited to see where this partnership leads and what the future holds for our customers, our solutions, and for each other. #TheFutureIsNow.”
Ditch carbon is now working on creating a full range of carbon data services. Additional APIs that are currently undergoing beta-testing are geared to providing product-based and activity-based data.
For further information, please visit the Ditch carbon website or email enquiries@ditchcarbon.com.
About Ditch carbon
Ditch carbon was founded in 2021 and aims to become the #1 provider of carbon data for businesses. Working with leading climate scientists using government-approved methodologies, we calculate your carbon footprint from your purchase invoice data making it easy for your business to track, manage and reduce your carbon emissions.
About Compleat Software
Compleat Software is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) business, developing & building next-generation Accounts Payable (AP) & Procurement solutions for businesses of all sizes at an affordable price.
Compleat provides automation & paperless processes across invoice capture, AP automation, online buying, & digital procurement. Compleat’s platform is used by more than 500 companies across Europe & North America.
